After 19 years, Hindu calender to have 13 months in 2023; know how

Astroglers have predicted a very interesting event that will occur in 2023 as this new year is about to begin in a few weeks. The upcoming year will have 13 months rather than 12 according to the Hindu calendar. In fact, in 2023, the month of Sawan, during which devotees of Lord Shiva worship, will be celebrated for two months rather than one.

This will occur as a result of the extra mass, also known as "Malmas." According to astrologers, the month of Shravan will have two months after 19 years due to Adhikmas.

When and how long will Adhikmas last?

Adhikamas will commence on July 18, 2023, and last through August 16, 2023. This duration is regarded as the month of Lord Vishnu devotion. The Shivratri festival falls during this month, so those who worship Lord Shiva will have more time to do so.

What is Malmas?

The term Adhikmas, Malamas, or Purushottam refers to the addition of a new month to the Hindu calendar every three years. There are 365 days and 6 hours in a solar year. Additionally, 354 days are thought to make up the lunar year. In between the two years, there are about 11 extra days. These 11 annual days add up to one month if they are added together. Every three years, a lunar month known as Adhikmas is set up in order to fill this void.

Avoid doing THESE works during this period

Marriage is not permitted during the month of Adhik. You won't experience either physical or emotional happiness if you get married during this time. Threre will be conflict between husband and wife and there won't be any peace or happiness in the home.

Do not open a new store or work place during the month of August. Financial issues arise when starting a new business in Malmas. Avoid undertaking new projects, new job opportunities, or major investments.

Construction of new homes and property purchases are not believed to be auspicious during this time. The homes constructed during this time period never truly experience happiness or peace. Purchase any property, including a home, before the arrival of the Adhikamas.

Given the greater likelihood that the work done during this time will damage relationships, other auspicious works such as Mundan and Karnavedha are also forbidden.

