New Year 2023: List of Surya Grahan and Chandra Gharan this year, know date and timings

New Year 2023| Photo: Pixabay

As the year 2023 is here, people are looking for dates and timing for the Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan. Astrological calculations suggest that there will be a total of four eclipses in the year 2023. As per the consolidated reports, there will be two solar eclipses (Surya Grahan) and two lunar eclipses (Chandra Grahan).

Here is a list of Solar and Lunar eclipses that will occur this year.

First Eclipse

The first solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will happen on April 20, 2023, Thursday. Surya Grahan will begin at 7:04 AM and will continue till 12:29 PM. Although it will not be visible in India.

Second Eclipse

The first lunar eclipse in 2023 will occur on May 5 (Friday) which is 15 days after the first solar eclipse. The eclipse will start at 8.45 PM and will end at 1 AM. The Sutak period of the lunar eclipse starts 9 hours before.

Third Eclipse

The second solar eclipse will occur on October 14, 2023 (Saturday). This eclipse will be seen in West Africa, North America, South America, Atlantica and the Arctic, as per the reports.

Fourth Eclipse

The last eclipse of the year will take place on October 29, 2023 (Sunday). This lunar eclipse will start at 1:06 AM and end at 2:22 PM. Chandra Grahan will be visible in India.