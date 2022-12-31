New Year 2023: Best places to visit in Mumbai for midnight celebration

Representational Image

New year's eve is near and so are your plans to spend the last day and the coming year with your friends and family. We have compiled a list for the residents of Mumbai in case you haven't made any preparations for the New Year's Eve celebration or just couldn't come up with any ideas on your own.

The financial capital city of India has planned a night filled with amazing festivities and celebrations to welcome in the New Year. The celebrations in Mumbai to welcome in the New Year are always lavish, and this year will be no exception.

If you're looking for a venue to ring in the New Year in Mumbai, here are a few suggestions:

Camping At Pawna Lake

If the notion of a New Year's Eve celebration in Mumbai is more along the lines of a tranquil evening spent in the outdoors, then a camping trip to Pawna Lake is just what you need to do. After a day of exploring the region on foot, cap your day with a relaxing evening by the lake. As the night progresses, you and your loved one may build a campfire to sit around while taking in some live music. The temperature drops as night falls, setting the stage for a toasty meal and a few drinks with friends. Spend an intimate night beneath the stars with your loved ones in a cosy tent, and wake up to a breathtaking sunrise over the hills.

Out Of The Blue

This is the best place to spend New Year's Eve if you'd rather not brave the crowds and endure the ear-splitting noise of other celebrations. If you're looking to celebrate the new year in style, this is the perfect spot for you. The mixed berry salad and the Chicken Roulade are sure to be a hit with your taste buds.

New Year At Prabalmachi Top

Go ahead, let your inner adventurer go; a trip to the summit of Prabalmachi (2,300 feet) is an adventure not to be missed. Visit the peak and take in the breathtaking views of the Matheran range on the western ghats. Enjoy the sight of the stars and the dancing fireflies as you relax around a warm campfire at base camp.

Radisson Blu, Mumbai

Celebrations for the New Year will be held in grand fashion at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Mumbai Airport. This is an excellent option for anybody planning a family holiday or a business retreat. You may have a wonderful time here because of its proximity to the city's most famous business district. Treat yourself to a tasty meal and some inventive mocktails. They are being cautious and following all safety procedures because of the covid scenario. You may come to the party without worry and enjoy a fantastic New Year's Eve.

Also, READ: Happy New Year 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family

Forest Camp Amid the Beauty of Matheran

The Sahyadri Mountains in the Western Ghats provide for a beautiful backdrop to an exciting camping trip. Enjoy some downtime amongst the refreshing sights of waterfalls, woods, and meadows. Relax in style at this campground that has all the conveniences of home, including showers, electricity, and more. Alexander Point, which can be reached via exploring Rambaug Point, Garbut Point, Chowk Point, and Palasdari Lake, is a must-see.

Toto’s Garage

People who like great drinks, dancing, and loud music frequent this dive pub because of its well-known eccentric decor, as the name indicates. In the dim glow of the bar's neon lights, patrons delight in gazing out at the DJ's Maruti Van.