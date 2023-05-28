Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

New Parliament House: 900 artisans wove hand-knotted carpets for '10 lakh man-hours'

"10 lakh man-hours" were required by the weavers from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Mirzapur districts to carpet the Upper and Lower Houses of the new Parliament building.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

New Parliament House: 900 artisans wove hand-knotted carpets for '10 lakh man-hours'
New Parliament House: 900 artisans wove hand-knotted carpets for '10 lakh man-hours'

Premium hand-knotted carpets will decorate the flooring of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building. These carpets were painstakingly woven by up to 900 artisans from Uttar Pradesh over the course of '10 lakh man-hours'.

The carpets in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers of the new Parliament building, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened on Sunday, have magnificent designs of the national birds peacock and lotus.

Weavers created more than 150 carpets each for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before sewing them together into a single carpet in the shape of a semi-circle to match the architecture of each of the Houses, which span 35,000 square feet of space, according to Obeetee Carpets, the more than 100-year-old Indian company in charge of the project.

“The weavers had to craft the carpets for halls measuring up to 17,500 square feet each. This posed a significant challenge for the design team, as they had to meticulously craft the carpet in separate pieces and seamlessly join them together, ensuring that the creative mastery of the weavers blended harmoniously to create a unified carpet that can sustain heavy footfall,” Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman of Obeetee Carpets, said.

While the Rajya Sabha's colour scheme was primarily influenced by the colour kokum red, the Lok Sabha's design was influenced by Indian agave green and Indian peacock plumes.

Laying emphasis on the intricacies of the workmanship, he said that as many as “120 knots per square inch” were woven to create the carpets, totalling “over 600 million knots”.

The Upper and Lower Houses of the new Parliament building now have carpeting thanks to the weavers from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Mirzapur districts, who put in a whopping '10 lakh man-hours' of labour.

“We began the project in 2020 right in the middle of the pandemic. The weaving process started by September 2021, was over by May, 2022, and the installation commenced in November 2022. Crafting each carpet with a high density of 120 knots per square inch took approximately seven months,” Chatterjee said.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 708 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.