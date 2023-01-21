Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

New Guinness World record on world's oldest woman, know her secret to long life

This woman became the oldest living woman and the oldest person in the world at the age of 115 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

New Guinness World record on world's oldest woman, know her secret to long life
Representational image

In today's era, there are very few people who live for 70 to 80 years. People's lifestyles, food habits and climate have become such that after 50 years they start suffering from one or the other problem. But today we are going to tell you about a woman who has crossed 100 years and is 115 years old and her name has been included in the Guinness World Records (GWR). Guinness World Records (GWR) has shared a post about them on Instagram.

 

 

This woman became the oldest living woman and the oldest person in the world at the age of 115 years. The organization has shared that a woman named Maria Branyas Moreira was born in March 1907. Lives in America and is currently in Spain. GWR wrote with Moreira's picture, "Mrs. Moreira is 115 years 321 days as on 19 January 2023. Maria Branyas Moreira (USA/Spain) has now been confirmed as the oldest woman alive and the oldest person in the world following the death of 118-year-old Lucile Randon. He was born on 4 March 1907 in San Francisco, California. Eight years later, his parents returned to Spain. She has been living in the same nursing home – Residencia Santa Maria del Tura – for the last 22 years.

He also shared a blog detailing the journey of the woman and her life. Apart from this, he also posted quotes from Moreira where he shared what is the secret of his longevity. He told GWR, “Order, peace, good relationship with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people. I think longevity is also equal to being lucky. It could be luck and good genetics."

The post has garnered over 22,000 likes since being shared. After sharing this post, people have also been inspired to make various comments. Just like this person who wrote, "She looks very healthy, I think she can live for more than 20 years." Another person wrote, "Wow." A third user commented, "Wait for 200 years!"

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1456 Medical Officer posts, apply at mppsc.mp.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.