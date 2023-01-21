New Guinness World record on world's oldest woman, know her secret to long life

Representational image

In today's era, there are very few people who live for 70 to 80 years. People's lifestyles, food habits and climate have become such that after 50 years they start suffering from one or the other problem. But today we are going to tell you about a woman who has crossed 100 years and is 115 years old and her name has been included in the Guinness World Records (GWR). Guinness World Records (GWR) has shared a post about them on Instagram.

This woman became the oldest living woman and the oldest person in the world at the age of 115 years. The organization has shared that a woman named Maria Branyas Moreira was born in March 1907. Lives in America and is currently in Spain. GWR wrote with Moreira's picture, "Mrs. Moreira is 115 years 321 days as on 19 January 2023. Maria Branyas Moreira (USA/Spain) has now been confirmed as the oldest woman alive and the oldest person in the world following the death of 118-year-old Lucile Randon. He was born on 4 March 1907 in San Francisco, California. Eight years later, his parents returned to Spain. She has been living in the same nursing home – Residencia Santa Maria del Tura – for the last 22 years.

He also shared a blog detailing the journey of the woman and her life. Apart from this, he also posted quotes from Moreira where he shared what is the secret of his longevity. He told GWR, “Order, peace, good relationship with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people. I think longevity is also equal to being lucky. It could be luck and good genetics."

