New cooler not working as expected? Here's how you can transform your room into a chilled place

Summer may be in full swing, but the scorching heat can still be relentless. If you've recently purchased a cooler to escape the sweltering temperatures but find it lacking in cooling efficiency, fret not. We have an incredible trick for you that will transform your cooler into a cool breeze generator, turning your room into a refreshing oasis reminiscent of Shimla. Let's delve into this amazing trick together.

1. Embrace proper ventilation: Avoid placing your cooler in a closed room. Inadequate air circulation impedes its cooling capacity, leaving the room feeling hot and stuffy. Unlike air conditioners, coolers thrive on ventilation. Install your cooler in a well-ventilated room, and witness its ability to deliver astonishingly cool air.

2. Optimize airflow: Don't confine your cooler indoors. By positioning it near an open window or door, the cooler can draw in fresh outside air and circulate it, effectively cooling the room. Allow the cooler to work its magic by facilitating a steady flow of air.

3. Maintain clean cooling pads: The condition of your cooler's cooling pads significantly affects its performance. Over time, dust accumulates on older pads, hindering optimal airflow. Ensure you either replace the cooling pads periodically or clean them regularly to maintain efficient cooling.

4. Mind the water temperature: Water plays a crucial role in keeping the cooler's air refreshingly cool. When filling the cooler, pay attention to the water temperature. Water from household tanks can be hot during summer. To enhance cooling, either use cold water or add ice cubes to the cooler's tank. This simple trick will transform your room into a haven of coolness.

By implementing these four tips, you can maximize the cooling potential of your cooler and bid farewell to the relentless summer heat. Enjoy a comfortable and refreshing atmosphere in your home throughout the season.

