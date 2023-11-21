Never miss a visitor with long range wireless doorbells on Amazon

Headlines

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

Elevate your hosting game with stylish and beautiful serving trays on Amazon

Same-sex marriage: SC to consider review plea against gay marriage verdict on November 28

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

7 Animals that can kill Tiger

Lesser-known siblings of Indian billionaires

Most popular WWE superstars of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

The Vaccine War OTT release: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri film

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Never miss a visitor with long range wireless doorbells on Amazon

Check out the amazing deals on doorbells with great offers only on Amazon and get up to 62% off.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Doorbells add convenience and security to your home. With a wireless doorbell, you'll never have to worry about missing any visitors, no matter where you are in the house. The variety of ringtones and adjustable volume levels make it even more enjoyable. It's definitely a purchase that will enhance your home.

winPlus Wireless Door Bell for Home At Rs 1,899

  • Get up to 39% off on this doorbell
  • It has 4 adjustable volume levels, ranging from 0 to 95dB, so you can choose how loud you want it to be
  •  It has 60 different chimes to choose from, so you can change it up whenever you want and it is super easy to install too, with no wiring or batteries needed
  • It also has a long operating range of 150M/500ft, so you can hear it throughout your house
  • The kit is waterproof and dustproof, so it can handle different weather conditions.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

GM 4094 Gusto Plug-in Wireless Doorbell with Battery-Less Remote At Rs 997

  • Get up to 28% off on this doorbell 
  • It has 32 different melodies to choose from, so you can find the perfect one for your home or office
  • You can shuffle through the melodies, select your favourite, and even adjust the volume to your liking
  • It gives you a clear and pleasant sound for a delightful doorbell experience.

Buy Now on Amazon

COSTAR Wireless Door Bell At Rs 949

  • Get up to 62% on this doorbell 
  • It has a unique shape design that adds a touch of style to your home, it's also super durable, thanks to its high-quality fuse
  • The best part is its ultra-long operating range of 150m/500ft, so you can install it anywhere in your space
  • With 57 different ringtones to choose from and 4 volume modes, you can customise it to your liking and it has an amazing LED light that flashes to let you know when someone's at the door. 

Buy Now on Amazon


XZLOVE Door Bell Wireless for Home At Rs 1,169

  • Get up to 61% off on this doorbell&
  •  It has a long range of up to 1000ft (300m) in open areas, so you'll never miss any visitors, even if you're in another room or on a different floor
  • With 58 different ringtones and 4 adjustable volume levels, you can customise it to your liking
  • The LED indicator is great for those with impaired hearing or when you don't want the sound and it's also dustproof and waterproof, made with high-quality materials to withstand different temperatures and harsh weather conditions.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 120000 crore Bajaj Finance rival may raise Rs 10000 crore, in talks with…

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

Private chats of Pakistan cricket sensation, Imam-ul-Haq leaked online prior to nikah ceremony

First visuals of workers stuck inside collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel surface, see photo here

Delhi: Man kills two sons after argument with wife, tries to take his own life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE