Netflix is offering 83 years of free subscription to anyone who can beat 'The Old Guard' game

Netflix is offering a deal that may seem too good to believe, which is, a subscription to the streaming service for 83 years. This is as good as it gets because it means having free access to the online streaming of Netflix's huge library of films and television programs, including those produced in-house. And all one has to do to win this deal of a lifetime is to... win at a game?

Yes, that's right. The 83 years of free subscription deal from Netflix is in conjunction with its newly-distributed film, 'The Old Guard'. The 2020 American superhero-action film, starring bigwigs like Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, released last week and is based on American comic book writer Greg Rucka's graphic novel of the same name.

The film opened to in general positive critical reviews, especially with praises for Theron's performance as Andy, one of the oldest and most seasoned immortal mercenaries, who is out there on a revenge mission to save her crew.

See how it's all tying up? A film about immortals, offering up a deal that grants you an "immortal" Netflix account? Well, it's technically not a lifetime account, but let's be real, a subscription for 83 years is likely to last you a lifetime.

But enough about introductions, let's address the question on every reader's mind - how to access this deal? Well, for this purpose, Netflix has introduced 'The Old Guard' game, based on the film, where players have to take control of "a Labrys-wielding immortal and defeat hordes of enemies".

Do not worry, you will not need any high-configuration desktop setup to play this game, as it is browser-based and can be played on Windows PC or MAC or even on a mobile device.

Just make sure to visit www.oldguardgame.com and fill in the on-screen registration form. After that, click on the 'Play Now' button and you should be good to go.

The competition already began on July 17, 2020, and as a final note, there are no hidden charges or the like to participate in this game.

So go ahead and have fun, but keep in mind that the competition is only applicable for Netflix users in the US.