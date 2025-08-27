Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of stations of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...

After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film; no visual cuts, movie's runtime is...

Param Sundari: CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India?

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Neha Dhupia begins her gluten-free diet, which inspires fans with healthy lifestyle choices. A gluten-free diet focuses on fresh produce, proteins, and safe alternatives.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 05:07 PM IST

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Neha Dhupia often inspire fans not just with her glamorous style but also with her commitment to health and fitness. Neha has recently shared an Instagram story. With a glimpse of her Day 1 meal, which included a gluten-free bread alternative topped with jam and a refreshing glass of lemonade. 

What is a gluten-free diet?

Gluten is a type of protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and related grains. It’s present in everyday foods such as bread, pasta, baked goods, cereals, and even sauces or gravies. A gluten-free diet is especially crucial for people with celiac disease, a condition where gluten triggers and damages the small intestine.

However, more and more people are now adopting gluten-free diets for overall health, wellness, and digestive comfort.

Benefits of a gluten-free diet

A gluten-free diet helps improve digestion, reduces bloating, gas, and stomach discomfort, and lowers inflammation in the body. It also supports better nutrient absorption, boosts energy levels, and may even improve skin health and mental clarity.

Additionally, focusing on naturally gluten-free whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and gluten-free grains promotes healthier eating habits, weight management, and overall well-being.

READ MORE: Neha Dhupia birthday: A look at her lavish lifestyle, net worth, including luxurious cars and more

Foods to eat on a gluten-free diet

A gluten-free diet includes plenty of delicious, nutritious foods to enjoy.

Grains: Rice, quinoa, buckwheat, millet, corn, amaranth.

Proteins: Fresh meat, fish, chicken, tofu, beans, eggs.

Dairy: Milk, cheese, yoghurt.

Produce: All fresh fruits and vegetables are naturally gluten-free.

Nuts & Seeds: Almonds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds.

Gluten-Free Alternatives: Breads, pasta, and baked goods made with gluten-free flours such as almond, coconut, or rice flour.

READ MORE: How Neha Dhupia transformed herself post pregnancy, dropping 23 kg with consistency, not shortcuts

Foods to avoid in a gluten-free diet

Gluten Grains: Wheat, barley, rye, and spelt.

Processed Foods: Regular bread, pasta, cakes, cookies, pastries.

Hidden Sources: Soy sauce, certain gravies, dressings.

Beverages: Beer and malt-based drinks often contain gluten. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sanjay Dutt's net worth soars to Rs 295 crore: From Rs 3.71 crore Maybach to Rolls Royce, Dubai mansion, Mumbai properties, a look at Baba's luxury life
Sanjay's net worth soars to Rs 295 crore: A look at Baba's luxury life
'Cancer is real': Australia's World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke shares health battle, urges fans to get checked
'Cancer is real': Michael Clarke shares health battle, urges fans to get checked
Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan in rape case
Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan in rape case
Viral video: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja spotted together first time after divorce rumours, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, superstar's wife tells media 'aap log controversy..'
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja spotted together first time after divorce rumours
Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League Final: When and where to watch Indian javelin star in action live from Zurich
Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League Final: When and where to watch Indian javelin st
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE