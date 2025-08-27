Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Neha Dhupia begins her gluten-free diet, which inspires fans with healthy lifestyle choices. A gluten-free diet focuses on fresh produce, proteins, and safe alternatives.

Actor Neha Dhupia often inspire fans not just with her glamorous style but also with her commitment to health and fitness. Neha has recently shared an Instagram story. With a glimpse of her Day 1 meal, which included a gluten-free bread alternative topped with jam and a refreshing glass of lemonade.

What is a gluten-free diet?

Gluten is a type of protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and related grains. It’s present in everyday foods such as bread, pasta, baked goods, cereals, and even sauces or gravies. A gluten-free diet is especially crucial for people with celiac disease, a condition where gluten triggers and damages the small intestine.

However, more and more people are now adopting gluten-free diets for overall health, wellness, and digestive comfort.

Benefits of a gluten-free diet

A gluten-free diet helps improve digestion, reduces bloating, gas, and stomach discomfort, and lowers inflammation in the body. It also supports better nutrient absorption, boosts energy levels, and may even improve skin health and mental clarity.

Additionally, focusing on naturally gluten-free whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and gluten-free grains promotes healthier eating habits, weight management, and overall well-being.

Foods to eat on a gluten-free diet

A gluten-free diet includes plenty of delicious, nutritious foods to enjoy.

Grains: Rice, quinoa, buckwheat, millet, corn, amaranth.

Proteins: Fresh meat, fish, chicken, tofu, beans, eggs.

Dairy: Milk, cheese, yoghurt.

Produce: All fresh fruits and vegetables are naturally gluten-free.

Nuts & Seeds: Almonds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds.

Gluten-Free Alternatives: Breads, pasta, and baked goods made with gluten-free flours such as almond, coconut, or rice flour.

Foods to avoid in a gluten-free diet

Gluten Grains: Wheat, barley, rye, and spelt.

Processed Foods: Regular bread, pasta, cakes, cookies, pastries.

Hidden Sources: Soy sauce, certain gravies, dressings.

Beverages: Beer and malt-based drinks often contain gluten.