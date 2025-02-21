For the occasion, Neetu chose a black and green embroidered kurta set, originally worn by Nita Ambani in 2015.

Neetu Kapoor made a stylish appearance at Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony, accompanied by her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The star-studded event also saw Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Jaya Bachchan, and other family members joining the celebrations.

For the occasion, Neetu chose a black and green embroidered kurta set, originally worn by Nita Ambani in 2015. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Akash Ambani share a close friendship, sparking curiosity about whether Neetu borrowed the outfit from Nita.

About the Outfit

Designed by Anuradha Vakil, the kurta set featured intricate craftsmanship. The black kurta had a split crew neckline, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, and a comfortable fit. It was paired with green flared palazzo pants and a matching black and green dupatta. The ensemble stood out with exquisite zardozi embroidery, gold marodi work, sequins, gotta patti details, and delicate lace embroidery.

Neetu Kapoor styled the dupatta with neat pleats draped over her shoulder, while Nita Ambani let it fall gracefully from one shoulder to the other.

Accessories

Neetu accessorised with a Kundan necklace, matching ear studs, rings, an old Chanel gold clutch, and embellished heels. In contrast, Nita opted for emerald and diamond earrings with matching kadhas.

Hair and make-up

For the glam, Neetu kept her hair loose in a side-parted blowout and chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, mauve lips, and flushed cheeks. Nita, on the other hand, styled her hair in a similar side-parted look but completed her makeup with a green bindi, pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, and mascara-adorned lashes.

