Neena Gupta slays in strappy black dress, leaves netizens impressed

Representational image

Neena Gupta has been in the film industry for decades. She is considered a stylish fashion queen. Be it halter neck blouses or noodle strap tops, the veteran actress's wardrobe has a collection of more than one outfit. Not only this, but Neena was also ahead in wearing stylish clothes for women of 60 plus and setting senior citizen fashion trends in India.

Neena slays in a mini dress with a noodle strap

Often women start selecting clothes according to their age, but Neena Gupta never accepted such social norms, she has always embraced her growing age with pride and dressed according to her mood. On January 5, 2023, the actress presented a glimpse of her beach outfit on the IG feed. In the video posted on Insta, Neena can be seen walking in a mini black dress with a noodle strap. The square neckline dress was looking elegant on her. She paired her look with hanging earrings and gold bangles. Along with posting its video, he wrote in the caption, "Great courage to wear such a dress... just did it!"

At the same time, as soon as Neena posted the video, it went viral on the Internet and users started commenting in praise of the actress. One user wrote, "I want to be as cool and graceful when I grow up." While another wrote, "Nina ji you look beautiful in every dress and no one can stop you from wearing any dress, this is your life, live it, ma'am." While another user wrote, "OMG all actresses have failed in front of you."

Neena Gupta has proved that age is just a number. She lives life on her wishes and also enjoys it to the fullest. While talking about the work front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in the film Vadh, in which she worked with Sanjay Mishra. Neena and Sanjay played the role of husband and wife in this movie.