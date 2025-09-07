Neena Gupta’s Viral Travel Hack: Pack THIS homemade roti roll instead of airport snacks

Neena Gupta, the “Shorts Wali Desi Girl,” urges travelers to try her homemade roti roll instead of buying overpriced airport food. Affordable, healthy, and travel-friendly, her tip is winning hearts and inspiring fans to embrace simple, practical meals on the go.

Neena Gupta, fondly known as the “Shorts Wali Desi Girl,” recently shared a fun and relatable tip for travellers tired of overpriced airport meals. In her signature candid and humorous style, the veteran actress recommended trying her homemade roti roll instead of splurging on expensive food at airports.

Sharing a post on social media, Neena wrote about the joys of carrying a simple yet delicious homemade meal while travelling. The roti roll, a humble Indian wrap filled with fresh vegetables or cooked fillings, is not only affordable but also healthier than many packaged airport options. Fans were quick to praise her for this down-to-earth advice, with many commenting that they now feel inspired to pack their own food for trips.

Neena Gupta’s quirky persona has always resonated with fans across generations. Her playful nickname, “Shorts Wali Desi Girl,” highlights her unapologetic individuality and her comfort with being herself, whether on-screen or off. In addition to her acting accolades, Neena has become a social media sensation for her relatable lifestyle posts and humorous takes on everyday situations.

The actress emphasised that a roti roll isn’t just about saving money; it’s about making practical, thoughtful choices while travelling. Packed with protein and veggies, it keeps you full and energised without relying on greasy fast food. She even shared a few quick tips for making the roll travel-friendly, like wrapping it tightly and keeping it in an insulated container.

Fans and food enthusiasts alike appreciated Neena’s advice, with many noting that it’s a refreshing reminder to embrace simplicity and practicality in daily life. Her tip also sparked a mini trend, with users sharing pictures of their own homemade roti rolls while travelling.

Neena Gupta proves, once again, that her charm isn’t just in her acting but also in her relatable and fun approach to life. Whether it’s quirky fashion statements or simple food hacks, she continues to inspire fans to find joy in the little things.

