The new identity underscores NBR Group's commitment to innovation and leadership in sustainable, modern living homes.
Bengaluru, November 13, 2024 — NBR Group, a renowned name in Bengaluru's real estate landscape for over 25 years, has unveiled a new logo and brand tagline “Elevate to Extraordinary”, as it moves from mid-segment homes to luxury hi-rise gated community living. This transformation underscores the company’s commitment to excellence in urban living.
With an impressive portfolio that includes diverse residential and real-estate developments, NBR Group has sold over 12 million square feet of residential space and cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 7,000 homeowners.
The new logo symbolizes clear speciﬁc communication with bold letters symbolic to building new-age futuristic construction providing aspirational lifestyles and the dedication to creating gated communities that emphasize modern amenities, open spaces, and high-quality infrastructure. The enhanced brand identity highlights a strong commitment to sustainability and contemporary luxury design, ensuring that every project meets the aspirations of discerning residents.
NBR Group’s royal blue colour represents trust, reliability, and sophistication, the main three pillars that resonate deeply with NBR Group’s vision. The vibrant and bold shade not only enhances the visual identity but also refiects the company’s ambition to provide a premium living experience that meets global standards. Royal blue serves as a symbol of the luxurious lifestyle NBR Group aims to create for its customers, embodying both elegance and stability.
“Elevate to Extraordinary” embodies NBR Group’s focus on delivering high standards and demonstrates the strong reputation it has cultivated over two decades in the industry. This commitment extends beyond customers to include employees and stakeholders, ensuring that every project not only meets but exceeds expectations.
This new approach of the brand is focused on providing the highest standards of living, integrating global trends and high-calibre craftsmanship to create vibrant, modern communities for new-age homebuyers.
The company has also secured around 10 acres land parcel in one of Bengaluru’s most prestigious suburbs, setting the stage for the development of a luxurious high-rise residential project valued at over Rs. 1200 crore. With this approach, NBR Group aims to reinforce its commitment to quality.
On this occasion, Mr. Nagabhushan Reddy, Managing Director & Founder, NBR Group stated, “NBR Group’s journey has been deﬁned by our commitment to transformation and quality, always aligning with the evolving preferences of our customers. Our new brand identity signiﬁes a pivotal moment that refiects the contemporary luxury standards we aim to uphold. The tagline “Elevate to Extraordinary” underscores our dedication to creating exceptional living experiences, not just homes. As we expand into the luxury high-rise segment, integrating global trends and aesthetics into our developments will remain central to our mission.”
The rebranding comes as NBR Group continues its expansion into the luxury segment, rea rming its position as a leader in residential development. For more information about NBR Group and its latest projects, please visit NBR Group’s Website.
NBR Group has been a cornerstone of Bengaluru’s real estate market for over 25 years. Renowned for its commitment to masterful construction and customer satisfaction, NBR Group specialises in developing gated communities that blend modern living with sustainability. The company remains dedicated to enhancing urban living experiences through innovative solutions.
