Navratri Kalash Sthapana 2025 date: Shubh muhurat, fasting rules, dos, and don'ts to follow during 9-day festival

Ahead of Navratri 2025, check Kalash sthapana timings, shubh muhurat, and fasting rules here. These rituals create an atmosphere of harmony and spiritual growth and also strengthen family bonds.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 02:20 PM IST

As Navratri 2025 approaches, the nation is set to welcome Goddess Durga for the nine-day worship ritual, with the sound of mantras and grand celebration. The onset of the festival marks important rituals like Kalash Sthapana, which is also called Ghatasthapana. In 2025, the auspicious day to do this ritual is 22 September during the Pratipada Tithi. 

The most auspicious window to perform Kalash Sthapana is between 06:09 AM and 08:06 AM.  As per the lunar calendar, the first day of Navaratri begins at 01:23 AM on 22 September and ends at 02:55 AM on 23 September.

Dos and don'ts to perform Kalash Sthapana:

Dos: 

First, the basic thing is to clean the place where you are going to put the kalash. Take a fresh coconut and a good kalash to symbolise the good energy in the homes. Also, for Sthapana, some items are needed, like sowing grains/seeds, a light lamp, diyas, and red clothes. The devotees also chant mantras to invoke Goddess Durga with whole devotion on the auspicious day. 

Also read: Sharad Navratri 2025: When is Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami?

Don'ts

It is required to abstain from performing the ritual outside of the muhurat because time matters to make a strong spiritual bonding. Do not use unclean and impure items in the rituals because they disturb the emotion of devotion. 

Fasting rules:

Avoid eating non-veg foods, drinking alcohol, and smoking cigarettes; it is strictly prohibited during the fasting period. For staying hydrated, drink water or fresh juice.

By following these steps, you can make your Navratri days special and also bring happiness and good energy to your home. It's not just a festival; it's the time when our nine days are fully devoted to the Goddess Durga. This is a chance to make our inner selves strong and bring patience into our prayers. And the divine force, Goddess Durga, gives us energy to face life challenges easily. At that time, these rituals create an atmosphere of harmony and spiritual growth and also strengthen family bonds.    

 

