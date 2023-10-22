Navratri Day 9 Maha Navami: Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, timing, mantras, significance

According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that on this ninth day of Navratri, Goddess Siddhidatri appeared.

Navratri, a nine-day and nine-night festival, has reached its culmination, with people preparing to celebrate the final day, also known as Maha Navami, dedicated to worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri. On this auspicious occasion, devotees offer prayers and seek the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri. Maha Navami falls on the ninth day of Navratri, specifically on Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina, and the last fast of Navratri in 2023 will be observed on October 23.

Navaratri 2023: Date and Time

Navami Tithi Begins - October 22, 2023

Navami Tithi Ends - October 23, 2023

Maha Navami 2023: Significance

According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that on this ninth day of Navratri, Goddess Siddhidatri appeared. She was pleased by the prayers of all the deities and blessed them, assuring that whenever they would be in trouble and sought her aid, Maa Durga would come to their rescue and protect them from demons. Maha Navami is celebrated throughout the country with various rituals and traditions. Devotees who sincerely please Goddess Siddhidatri are believed to be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and the fulfillment of their desires.

Siddhidatri is revered as the bestower of siddhis (divine powers), and therefore, Tantriks and Sadhaks perform special pujas to seek her blessings to attain these siddhis.

Maha Navami 2023: Puja Rituals

Ayudha Puja: In South India, Ayudh Puja, also known as Astra Puja, is performed on Maha Navami. People worship their tools and weapons on this day, including their vehicles. Saraswati Puja, dedicated to the goddess of wisdom and education, is also observed on this day.

Kanya Pujan: The central ritual of Navratri Puja, Kanya Pujan, involves worshipping nine young girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga. Their feet are washed, tilak of kumkum is applied, special food is offered, and devotees express their love and respect by offering various gifts.

Saraswati Puja: Goddess Durga, in her Saraswati avatar, is worshipped as the goddess of wisdom, education, and learning. On this day, the idol of Goddess Saraswati is taken to a nearby river and immersed.

Hawan Rituals: Many devotees perform Hawan on Maha Navami, considering it an auspicious act. The hawan is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri.

Batthukamna Festival: On Navami Tithi, the Bathukamma festival, inspired by a beautiful flower, reaches its conclusion. Hindu women arrange flowers in a seven-layer, conical shape, offering them to Goddess Gauri, a form of Durga. This festival celebrates the beauty and glory of womanhood, with women adorning themselves in new clothes and jewelry.