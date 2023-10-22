Navratri Day 8: Maa Mahagauri puja vidhi, colour, mantras, significance

On the eighth day of Navratri, the color purple is associated with Mata Mahagauri. Purple is often linked to opulence, extravagance, and nobility.

Mata Mahagauri is venerated on the eighth day of Navratri, known as Durgashtami. People seek her blessings and also perform Kanya Puja on this day. She is recognized as the Goddess Mahagauri due to her fair complexion and extraordinary beauty, which earned her the name. Her divine mount is a bull (bhull), leading to her alternate name, Vrisharudha. She is depicted with four hands, holding a Trishul in her right hand with the Abhaya Mudra and a Damru in her left hand with the Varada Mudra. Mata Mahagauri governs Rahu and represents tranquillity, peace, and purity. Her radiant skin is associated with the conch, moon, and white Kunda flower. She exclusively wears white attire, earning her the moniker "Shwetambardhara."

On the eighth day of Navratri, the color purple is associated with Mata Mahagauri. Purple is often linked to opulence, extravagance, and nobility. It is believed that worshipping Navdurga while adorned in purple attire can bring wealth and success.

Date and time:

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 8 Date - October 22, 2023

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 8 Abhijit Muhurat - 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 8 Amrit Kaal Muhurat - 12:39 PM to 02:10 PM

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 8 Sarvartha Siddhi Yog Muhurat - 06:26 AM to 06:44 PM

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 8 Ravi Yog Muhurat - 06:44 PM to 06:26 AM on October 23

Mantra:

Mata Mahagauri Mantra - "Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah."

Puja Vidhi: