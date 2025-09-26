Navratri Day 5: Slay in shades of green colour as Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs; check pics

Navratri Day 5 is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, and green coloured outfits are worn, which symbolise growth, nature, and fertility. Take inspiration from Bollywood divas like Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Medha Shankr, and Khushi Kapoor's stunning green outfits to slay the day.

Every year, Goddess Durga devotees seek blessings, observe fast and perform garba to mark the nine-day celebration. The devotees also follow day-wise colours in a bid to show respect and signify Goddess Durga's nine forms. Today is the fifth day of Maa Skandamata (mother of Kartikeya). And this day, they wear green colour outfits, which represent nature, life, growth, and fertility, all qualities that reflect Skandamata’s divine energy as a mother who nourishes and protects.

To plan for Navratri Day 5, consider various outfits, ranging from bold lehengas to elegant sarees, inspired by the green looks of Bollywood divas. Use their wardrobe choices as inspiration to enhance your closet for this special day.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina had once worn an elegant saree that featured delicate embroidery and subtle shimmer. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse that added a modern touch. She added minimal jewellery as she promotes simplicity. The saree fit her well and highlighted her figure, and it was not too heavy to carry.

Ananya Panday

Her green saree looks rich in colour, beautiful and showcases the Indian tradition. She was in a well-fitted blouse that matched the saree, which brought a trendy feel to her traditional look. Her makeup was natural and with soft tones that suited her young, vibrant look. Also, she had added a gajra with red roses, which makes her look more attractive.

Janhvi Kapoor:

She had worn a long skirt with a beautifully designed crop top that showed off her toned figure while still looking fashionable. She had only worn long earrings as jewellery and had kept her look simple, yet trendy. The main hero of her look had been her crop top because it had featured flowery embroidery.

Medha Shankr

Her green saree and her innocence made her look so beautiful. The rich green shade of the saree suited her perfectly, bringing out her natural beauty and soft features. She had added beautiful white and green coloured earrings to her outfit that embraced her style in a traditional look. She also wore a tiny bindi, which made the entire look feel timeless.

Khushi Kapoor

Her off-shoulder blouse and beautiful green lehenga made her look bold and classy in traditional attire. She also added a white gajra with elegant jewellery, which gave a very natural and graceful look. She looked very confident and graceful, and she beautifully promoted the tradition of Indian culture.

Celebrate your looks with our divas and just get inspired by them and make your own original style on this Navaratri day 5.