HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Navratri Day 4 sunshine style: Aaman Devgan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda radiate bright yellow vibes

Bollywood’s Gen-Z style icons lit up Navratri Day 4 in vibrant yellow ensembles, blending traditional elegance with modern flair. From Aaman Devgan’s effortless kurta to Shanaya Kapoor’s glam corset saree and Navya Nanda’s chic salwar suit, these looks set major festive fashion goals.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 07:45 PM IST | Edited by : Anshika Pandey

Navratri Day 4 sunshine style: Aaman Devgan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda radiate bright yellow vibes
Day 4 of Navratri brings with it a radiant burst of sunshine as Bollywood’s young style icons embrace the festive spirit in vibrant yellow ensembles. From Aaman Devgan’s effortless charm to Shanaya Kapoor’s chic elegance and Navya Naveli Nanda’s graceful flair, the stars lit up the celebration with looks that perfectly blended tradition with contemporary fashion. Drenched in hues of joy and positivity, these golden-toned outfits not only captured the essence of the occasion but also set major style goals for the season.

Aaman Devgan

H3-N2-virus-5

Aaman Devgan looks absolutely dashing in this yellow, vibrant kurta paired with those black shades, making the look simple yet stylish and a staple for our Navratri day. When it comes to easy and breathable fashion choices, Aaman surely knows how to nail it.

Ananya Panday

H3-N2-virus-6

Too glam to give a damn, Ananya Panday nails this Lehenga look that is such a perfect fit for the nighttime festivities this Navratri. The simple glasswork on the lehenga gives it a glam yet modest touch. 

Navya Nanda Naveli

H3-N2-virus-7

Keep it classy and simple is the mantra this Navratri Season. The chic salwar suit is such a fresh look and is the best match for your Navratri outings.

Abhay Verma

H3-N2-virus-8

Go desi yet keep it modern. You don't have to lose the modern touch even when you are wearing an Indian outfit. We love Abhay Verma's subtle look in this yellow outfit, and it not only adds a vibrant touch to the look but also the colour perfectly complements his glow and skin.

Also read: Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pics

Sparsh Srivastava

H3-N2-virus-9

We cant enough of this yellow Kurta look of Sparsh. The look is candid, traditionally rooted, and Navratri cant be complete without this look.

Shanaya Kapoor

H3-N2-virus-10

Bring on the glam with a modern-day saree look. Shanaya Kapoor's yellow saree had been the talk of the town, and this Navratri, it's your turn to make heads turn in a stylish corset saree that looks regal, charming and yes effortless.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
