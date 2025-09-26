Navratri 2025: Vijay Deverakonda shows how to rock ethnic fashion this festive season; 5 looks every man should try

Vijay Deverakonda’s festive style is a masterclass in ethnic fashion! From regal sherwanis to fusion kurtas, his wardrobe offers men perfect inspiration to look stylish and confident this Navratri and Diwali.

Vijay Deverakonda is the ultimate charming actor of Indian cinema with his magnetic screen presence and acting skills. His characters and performances have stuck with audiences, from lover-boy roles to his beastly performances. He brings a certain freshness to every scene, keeping you hooked throughout.

One of the things that also keeps him in the limelight is his fashion and style. He owns a unique ability to nail every look, especially ethnic wear. He carries it with such grace and confidence that it instantly sets him apart. As we have the festive season upon us, from Navratri to the upcoming Diwali, all men are looking for style inspiration. Here’s an ethnic inspiration guide from Vijay Deverakonda’s wardrobe to rock festive fashion!

1. Royal and regal look

Rock a regal ethnic look like Vijay Deverakonda in a white sherwani kurta with light greyish textures. He pairs it with straight white pajama pants, a white shawl featuring black designs, and traditional brown footwear, making it the perfect ensemble for this festive season.

2. Fusion ethnic look

If you want an ethnic fusion with a western touch, try a satin dark olive-green kurta with front buttons, paired with a full-sleeve striped jacket and matching satin straight-leg pants. Vijay Deverakonda gave the festive look a playful twist by adding a beige beanie for perfect fusion style.

3. Pink that makes you blush

If you want a comfortable yet show-stopping look this festive season, take inspiration from Vijay Deverakonda. Rock a simple cotton pink kurti with full sleeves, roll them up for an effortless touch, and pair it with classic pink dhoti to achieve a perfect balance of style and comfort.

4. Shine in a white kurta

Vijay Deverakonda keeps it classic in a cotton kurta with full sleeves featuring mirror work detailing, paired with matching white pants. A sober yet striking look that makes you shine effortlessly.

5. A traditional and sober outfit

Channeling timeless elegance like Vijay Deverakonda in this regal black sherwani, detailed with intricate embroidery and royal accents. A perfect pick for weddings, festivities, and grand celebrations.