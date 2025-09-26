Navratri 2025: Vijay Deverakonda shows how to rock ethnic fashion this festive season; 5 looks every man should try

Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined 30 per cent of his match fees for provocative gestures during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash
Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle: Big win for Priya Sachdev over Karisma Kapoor's children, Delhi HC allows her to...
How Digital Marketing Maximizes Lead Generation for Businesses
Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Sahibzada Farhan cites Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to justify 'gun firing' celebration
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan show in trouble? Makers sued for Rs 2 crore for this reason, have been accused of...
Bihar Police Result 2025 DECLARED for constable posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here
41 years, 17 editions: India vs Pakistan set for epic Asia Cup 2025 Final clash
From CR Park, Minto Road to Kashmere Gate, Aram Bagh: A quick guide to Delhi-NCR's must-visit pandals on Durga Puja
THIS Indian automobile major has market capitalisation of Rs 5,109,000,000,000, know value of Elon Musk-owned Tesla
Accenture layoffs: Why the tech giant cut over 11000 jobs; know real reason HERE
LIFESTYLE
Vijay Deverakonda’s festive style is a masterclass in ethnic fashion! From regal sherwanis to fusion kurtas, his wardrobe offers men perfect inspiration to look stylish and confident this Navratri and Diwali.
Vijay Deverakonda is the ultimate charming actor of Indian cinema with his magnetic screen presence and acting skills. His characters and performances have stuck with audiences, from lover-boy roles to his beastly performances. He brings a certain freshness to every scene, keeping you hooked throughout.
One of the things that also keeps him in the limelight is his fashion and style. He owns a unique ability to nail every look, especially ethnic wear. He carries it with such grace and confidence that it instantly sets him apart. As we have the festive season upon us, from Navratri to the upcoming Diwali, all men are looking for style inspiration. Here’s an ethnic inspiration guide from Vijay Deverakonda’s wardrobe to rock festive fashion!
Rock a regal ethnic look like Vijay Deverakonda in a white sherwani kurta with light greyish textures. He pairs it with straight white pajama pants, a white shawl featuring black designs, and traditional brown footwear, making it the perfect ensemble for this festive season.
If you want an ethnic fusion with a western touch, try a satin dark olive-green kurta with front buttons, paired with a full-sleeve striped jacket and matching satin straight-leg pants. Vijay Deverakonda gave the festive look a playful twist by adding a beige beanie for perfect fusion style.
If you want a comfortable yet show-stopping look this festive season, take inspiration from Vijay Deverakonda. Rock a simple cotton pink kurti with full sleeves, roll them up for an effortless touch, and pair it with classic pink dhoti to achieve a perfect balance of style and comfort.
Vijay Deverakonda keeps it classic in a cotton kurta with full sleeves featuring mirror work detailing, paired with matching white pants. A sober yet striking look that makes you shine effortlessly.
Channeling timeless elegance like Vijay Deverakonda in this regal black sherwani, detailed with intricate embroidery and royal accents. A perfect pick for weddings, festivities, and grand celebrations.