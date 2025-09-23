Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant, ethnic outfit inspiration from Ambani ladies

Navratri 2025 calls for festive glam, and the Ambani ladies deliver major ethnic fashion inspiration with lehengas, sarees, and statement jewellery perfect for the season.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 07:46 PM IST

Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant, ethnic outfit inspiration from Ambani ladies
Navratri 2025 is here, making it the perfect time to embrace ethnic glam with colourful lehengas, sarees, and traditional jewellery. When it comes to festive style inspiration, the Ambani ladies, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, always set the bar high with their iconic looks.

Here’s a closer look at how these Ambani women have perfected the art of festive fashion.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is known for her regal style. One of her most iconic outfits is a Torani lehenga, designed with bold colours, digital prints, sequins, and delicate hand embroidery. Styled with pearls and diamond jewellery, this outfit is perfect for those who want to go all out this Navratri.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant’s one of the most memorable looks is a Tarun Tahiliani multicoloured lehenga inspired by Banjara and Kutchi traditions. With playful mirror work, vibrant shades, and modern cuts, the lehenga combines tradition with contemporary flair. Paired with Jadau jewellery and a braided hairstyle, it’s a look that screams festive perfection.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani introduced these 5 famous luxury brands to India, they are...

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani often redefines festive fashion with her fresh and youthful choices. Her Torani custom skirt-and-top set is pure inspiration. The outfit includes a halter-neck blouse with tassel embroidery, dori details, and a backless cut, paired with a vibrant silk skirt decorated with sequined hearts and delicate thread work.

Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta, the badi bahu of Ambani's, embraces the Gujarati-style lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is the ultimate Navratri inspiration. The royal blue ghagra is embellished with multicoloured Resham embroidery, mirror work. Styled with green emerald jewellery and a matching toran, Shloka’s outfit captures the true essence of Navratri celebrations.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani wears jaw-dropping necklace borrowed from Isha Ambani at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, it costs Rs...

