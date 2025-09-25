Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Navratri 2025: How Garba and Dandiya can be turned into best workout routine to boost your fitness

Garba and Dandiya, the traditional dances of Navratri, are not just fun but also great for your health. They improve heart strength, burn calories, build muscle, and boost mood by reducing stress. With regular practice, dancing can become a joyful way to stay fit all year round.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 02:35 PM IST

Navratri is the festival of colourful clothes, light, dance, and music. The two popular rituals, Garba and Dandiya, make Navratri more fun. When you dance, your body keeps moving, and your heart beats faster. And this is good for your heart and lungs. Your body gets the strength and becomes strong because you use your arms, legs, and core while dancing. It helps your body to maintain a balance and make it flexible. And dancing also helps you to improve your mental health, as it releases the feeling of happiness and reduces stress.

Health benefits you get along with fun

When you dance during Navratri, like in Garba and Dandiya, you smile, walk, turn, clap, and use both your arms and legs in a repeated pattern. It's just like you running or doing other cardio exercises in your daily life. If you do continue, an hour can burn 300 to 600 calories, depending on how many steps you take, and it does not bore you like your daily workout. During the dance, which helps your leg muscles become stronger. It helps to improve your cardiovascular health, like your heart beating faster, pumping more blood and oxygen around your body. When your heart and lungs are healthy, you can do daily activities easily. These Garba and Dandiya releases in your body some chemicals like endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin that help your body to stay stress-free.

Also read: Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani

Beyond these nine nights, make this a habit

Don't wait for the nine-day festival; you can make a habit of dancing for one hour in your daily life. And you can enjoy the benefits even if there is no season of a festival. Even if you can't do a proper Garba or Dandiya every day, try to do some dance steps so that your whole body moves without doing any extra effort. It is not necessary to join any type of dance class; you can simply do it at home with your favourite music.

During Navratri and beyond, garba and dandiya are an exciting and enjoyable way to maintain your health. They build interpersonal relationships while maintaining the strength of their heart, muscles, and mind. You get a happy workout and a sense of connection when you dance these traditional steps. Thus, put on your dancing shoes, take part in the festival activity, and dance your way to improved health.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
