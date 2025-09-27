Navratri 2025 Day 6: For grey fashion, take cue from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more celebs to shine in ethnic outfits

Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video; fans say 'YRF, Maddock need to...'
LIFESTYLE
On Day 6 of Navratri 2025, the colour grey takes center stage. Take ethnic fashion inspiration from Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Katrina Kaif who’ve rocked stunning grey traditional outfits perfect for Garba nights and festive celebrations.
Navratri is not just a festival of devotion and dance; it's also a celebration of colours, culture, and fashion. Each of the nine days is associated with a specific colour, and for Day 6 of Navratri 2025, the colour of the day is grey. Symbolising balance, wisdom, and dignity, grey might seem understated, but in the world of ethnic fashion, it can be strikingly elegant. And when it comes to styling ethnic wear in grey, Bollywood divas know how to do it just right.
Let’s take a look at some Bollywood actresses who have made grey ethnic ensembles look nothing short of regal, offering the perfect style inspiration for Navratri Day 6.
Alia Bhatt stunned in a pastel grey shimmery lehenga that combined minimalism with charm. With soft waves, dewy makeup, and silver jhumkas, her look was perfect for someone wanting to keep it traditional yet modern.
Deepika Padukone embraced elegance in a grey Sabyasachi kurta-palazzo ensemble, complemented by a dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery. She completed her graceful look with traditional Kundan chandbalis, bridal chura, and simple juttis, perfectly blending tradition with style.
Katrina chose a muted grey embroidered suit with sheer dupatta detailing. Her minimal makeup and sleek hairstyle let the outfit shine, making it perfect for those who love simplicity with a hint of glam.
Tara Sutaria stunned in a shimmering saree paired with a blouse featuring a plunging neckline. With glowing, highlighted cheeks, she kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a metallic neckpiece to complete her elegant look.
Kiara brought a fresh vibe to grey with a Manish Malhotra lehenga. The metallic accents and sleeveless blouse with a cape on one side made it perfect for festive evenings filled with dancing and dining.
Priyanka Chopra effortlessly pulled off a semi-sheer saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. She paired the look with sparkling diamond earrings and enhanced her elegance with burgundy lips, shimmering eyes, and soft, wavy hair.
So if you’re dressing up for Navratri 2025 Day 6, let grey be your colour of grace and glamour. Take cues from these Bollywood stars and step into the night looking every bit as radiant, with elegance in every twirl.