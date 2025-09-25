Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda puja muhurat, vidhi, samagri, aarti, auspicious colour to wear

On Navratri 2025 Day 4, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda for positivity and strength. Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri, and which colour is auspicious on this day.

The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri began on September 22, 2025, and will conclude on October 2, 2025, with Vijayadashami, also celebrated as Dussehra. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga. On Day 4, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda, the fourth incarnation of Goddess Durga, and seek her blessings for good health, prosperity, and positivity.

Who is Maa Kushmanda ? Significance of day 4

Maa Kushmanda’s name is derived from three words: ‘Ku’ (small), ‘Ushma’ (warmth/energy), and ‘Anda’ (cosmic egg). Together, the name signifies the Goddess who created the universe with her divine energy and smile.

She is often depicted riding a lioness and is also called Ashtabhuja Devi because she has eight hands. In these hands, she carries symbolic items, lotus, kamandal, bow, arrow, amrit kalash, japa mala, gada, and chakra. Maa Kushmanda is also believed to govern the Anahata (Heart Chakra), which represents love, compassion, and inner strength.

Devotees pray to her to overcome anxiety, depression, fears, and regrets. Her blessings are said to bring confidence, courage, and peace of mind.

Navratri 2025 day 4 s hubh m uhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to perform puja on the fourth day of Navratri:

Brahma Muhurat: 04:33 am to 05:21 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:47 am to 12:35 pm

Vijaya Muhurat: 02:12 pm to 03:00 pm

Performing puja and offering prayers during these hours is considered highly auspicious and ensures maximum blessings from Maa Kushmanda.

Auspicious c olour to wear

The colour dedicated to Day 4 of Navratri is Yellow. This warm and vibrant shade symbolises happiness, positivity, and optimism. Devotees wear yellow clothes during the puja to invite joy and positive energy into their lives.

Puja vidhi and s amagri for Maa Kushmanda

On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees should wake up early during Brahma Muhurat, take a holy bath, and dress in yellow attire before starting the puja.

Puja Samagri: Vermillion (sindoor), Sacred thread (moli), Sandalwood paste, Rice grains, Diya filled with desi ghee, Garland and fresh flowers, Seasonal fruits (five types), Betel leaves, meetha paan, supari, elaichi, laung

Special Bhog of Malpua is offered to Maa Kushmanda as it is believed to please her and bring prosperity.

Puja Rituals: Light a ghee diya before the Goddess, offer vermillion, flowers, and garlands. Present seasonal fruits and Malpua as bhog. Recite Durga Chalisa, Durga Saptashati Path, and mantras dedicated to Maa Kushmanda.

