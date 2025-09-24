Navratri 2025: Bollywood celebrity-inspired hairstyles from Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria to elevate your festive look

This Navratri 2025, try these Bollywood-inspired hairstyles. From floral buns to trendy braids, these festive looks will elevate your celebrations.

Navratri is one of India’s most vibrant festivals; it brings people together in devotion, dance, and dazzling fashion. The nine-day festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga's nine forms, is not only about spirituality and rituals but also about dressing up in colourful ethnic wear.

While outfits often take the spotlight, the hairstyles complete your overall look. This year, draw inspiration from your favourite Bollywood celebrities. From sleek buns with flowers to playful braids with accessories, Bollywood divas have showcased hairstyles perfect for garba, dandiya, or festive gatherings.

Tara Sutaria’s g ajra bun

For a recent appearance, Actress Tara Sutaria wore a sleek bun decorated with fresh gajras. This timeless hairstyle is perfect for festive nights. Paired with a choker necklace and drop earrings, balances elegance with simplicity.

Janhvi Kapoor’s half-up festive hairdo

Janhvi Kapoor went for an elegant half-up, half-down hairstyle. She pinned the upper half of her hair to the sides, leaving the rest open, creating a chic yet traditional look. Paired with ethnic earrings and an ear chain, this hairstyle works beautifully with lehengas and sarees.

Nitanshi Goel’s messy braid

Actress Nitanshi Goel's Cannes-inspired paranda hairdo, featuring pearl chains hanging from her braid—a style that can easily be recreated for Navratri nights to stand out in the crowd.

Ananya Panday’s f loral m essy b raid

Keeping it youthful and breezy, Ananya Panday styled her hair in a relaxed, messy braid, adding tiny floral pieces along the pleats. This hairstyle is playful, light, and perfect for casual festive gatherings.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s floral bun

Aditi Rao Hydari chose a sleek bun decorated with fresh pink and white flowers, complementing her pickle-green silk-organza saree by designer Punit Balana.

