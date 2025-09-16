Meet Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar's actress who tried to kill herself 7 times, was 'forced' to do intimate scenes, claimed to be under influence of..., name is...
Sharad Navratri 2025: When is Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami?
Bad news for employees: Not Microsoft, Meta, Infosys, THIS company lays off more than 200 techies with no warning; it is...
Grassroots Philanthropy: How Little Can do a Lot
JeM leader's BIG admission on Operation Sindoor, says, 'Masood Azhar's family torn into pieces', WATCH
Navratri 2025: 9 important puja rituals you must follow for prosperity, success and divine blessings
Mahieka Sharma-Hardik Pandya's link-up revives buzz around cricketer's past rumoured romances, here are beauties once linked to him
After Dream11's exit, this company bags Team India jersey rights, signs deal with BCCI for Rs..., name is....
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani as SC delivers landmark order in Vantara case: 'We have no hesitation in...'
‘Getting more than...': 21-year-old reveals his earnings from X, shares what he does
LIFESTYLE
Shardiya Navratri 2025 is a sacred festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. To ensure wishes are fulfilled, devotees must follow 9 important rules of Devi Puja, including Kalash Sthapana, fasting, Akhand Jyot, Kanya Puja, and offering sattvik bhog with utmost devotion and discipline.
Shardiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated with great devotion across India, with devotees observing fasts, performing rituals, and seeking divine blessings for prosperity, health, and success. While devotion is key, scriptures mention that certain rules must be followed during Devi Puja to ensure wishes are fulfilled.
Begin Navratri by establishing the Kalash at the right muhurat. It symbolises the presence of Goddess Durga in your home.
Purity of body, mind, and surroundings is essential. The puja area must remain clean and sacred throughout the nine days.
Observing fasts is a common tradition. One must follow dietary rules strictly and avoid onions, garlic, alcohol, and non-vegetarian food.
Lighting an uninterrupted lamp (jyot) symbolises divine energy. Ensure it remains lit for the entire nine days.
Each day is dedicated to one form of Maa Durga. Offer specific flowers, bhog, and prayers for each avatar.
These colours are considered auspicious and represent devotion, energy, and positivity.
Always offer sattvik food, fruits, sweets, and kheer as prasad. Avoid stale or tamasic items.
On the eighth or ninth day, worship young girls (Kanjak Puja) as the embodiment of the Goddess. Offer them food, gifts, and blessings.
On Vijayadashami, conclude the puja by immersing the Kalash or idol respectfully, thanking the Goddess for her blessings.
By following these nine sacred rules, devotees can ensure their puja is complete and pleasing to Goddess Durga. Shardiya Navratri 2025 is not just about rituals, but also about embodying faith, discipline, and devotion. With true dedication, devotees believe that all wishes are fulfilled, and the Goddess blesses her children with happiness and prosperity.
ALSO READ: Google Gemini for Navratri: Try THESE 3 prompts to create vibrant chaniya-choli edits in seconds