Navratri 2025: 9 important puja rituals you must follow for prosperity, success and divine blessings

Shardiya Navratri 2025 is a sacred festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. To ensure wishes are fulfilled, devotees must follow 9 important rules of Devi Puja, including Kalash Sthapana, fasting, Akhand Jyot, Kanya Puja, and offering sattvik bhog with utmost devotion and discipline.

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated with great devotion across India, with devotees observing fasts, performing rituals, and seeking divine blessings for prosperity, health, and success. While devotion is key, scriptures mention that certain rules must be followed during Devi Puja to ensure wishes are fulfilled.

9 important rules of Devi Puja during Shardiya Navratri 2025

1. Kalash Sthapana (Ghatasthapana)

Begin Navratri by establishing the Kalash at the right muhurat. It symbolises the presence of Goddess Durga in your home.

2. Maintain Cleanliness

Purity of body, mind, and surroundings is essential. The puja area must remain clean and sacred throughout the nine days.

3. Fasting with Discipline

Observing fasts is a common tradition. One must follow dietary rules strictly and avoid onions, garlic, alcohol, and non-vegetarian food.

4. Lighting the Akhand Jyot

Lighting an uninterrupted lamp (jyot) symbolises divine energy. Ensure it remains lit for the entire nine days.

5. Daily Worship of Nine Goddesses

Each day is dedicated to one form of Maa Durga. Offer specific flowers, bhog, and prayers for each avatar.

6. Use of Red or Yellow Clothes in Puja

These colours are considered auspicious and represent devotion, energy, and positivity.

7. Offerings and Bhog

Always offer sattvik food, fruits, sweets, and kheer as prasad. Avoid stale or tamasic items.

8. Respecting Kanya Puja

On the eighth or ninth day, worship young girls (Kanjak Puja) as the embodiment of the Goddess. Offer them food, gifts, and blessings.

9. Immersion of Kalash and Idol

On Vijayadashami, conclude the puja by immersing the Kalash or idol respectfully, thanking the Goddess for her blessings.

By following these nine sacred rules, devotees can ensure their puja is complete and pleasing to Goddess Durga. Shardiya Navratri 2025 is not just about rituals, but also about embodying faith, discipline, and devotion. With true dedication, devotees believe that all wishes are fulfilled, and the Goddess blesses her children with happiness and prosperity.

