Navratri 2025: 7 time-tested unani tips for healthy feasting meals

Festivals bring joy, food, and togetherness, but overeating can harm health. Unani medicine, rooted in moderation, digestion, and holistic nourishment, suggests simple practices like mindful eating, herbal drinks, spices, fresh fruits, activity, and rest to stay healthy during celebrations.

The festive season has arrived, there are vibrant expressions of culture, tradition, and sharing family and friend gatherings. The occasions bring with them rich foods, sweets, and delicacies that tempt even the most disciplined among us. We sometimes eat a lot, which harms our bodies. There is Unani medicine, one of the world’s oldest holistic health systems. It is rooted in ancient Greek traditions, and it was practised in South Asia. Unani philosophy emphasises moderation, digestion, and holistic nourishment.

7 tips that you can follow:-

1. Embrace moderation and balance it:

The Unani philosophy is that during festivals, people often eat delicious dishes, which makes it very easy to eat too much. So, instead of taking too much on your plate, you can choose to eat smaller portions and enjoy them carefully. This habit maintains a balance in meals and health. This also helps you to remove the feeling of heaviness, and you can digest the food properly.

2. Stay hydrated with herbal drinks:

For staying well-hydrated, people have to drink plenty of fluids, which helps their bodies process the meals better. Drinking natural ingredients such as mint, fennel, and rose water calms the digestive system and reduces the feelings of bloating. Throughout the celebration, drinking these natural herbal waters regularly, people managed to stay hydrated, and they felt lighter in their bodies.

3. For a happier stomach, add spices:

In Unani medicine, spices are natural helpers for digestion when you eat a lot. When people ate heavy foods, they included digestive spices like cumin, coriander, and black pepper in their cooking. These spices help it stay active and strong.

4. Add fruits and veggies to your plate:

Unani wisdom has the idea of eating fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables to stay healthy in the festive season. They encourage people to make fruits and veggies a part of their meals. These foods give your body nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fibre, which help the body stay strong and the digestive system work properly.

5. Better digestion needs mindful eating:

In Unani tradition, mindful eating was considered very important; people were sure to eat slowly and carefully. It's important to pay attention to the flavours, smells, and textures of each bite you eat. This careful way of eating allows your stomach to send signals when they are full, which protects your stomach from eating too much.

6. After a meal, move your body slowly:

According to Unani teachings, staying active is important. Don't lie down right after eating; try to take a slow walk, or you can do simple stretching exercises.

7. Take rest for your body:

During the festivals, which were full of food and family time, people forgot to get enough sleep and rest. Unani medicine always emphasised rest for your overall well-being.

Also read:- Young-onset Alzheimer’s: Early warning signs and risk factors explained

Festivals are the moments when we enjoy ourselves the most with our family and friends. But it is important that a celebration doesn’t have to come at the cost of your health. Try to follow these simple, time-tested Unani practices; they help people to enjoy every bite of their festivals and foods.