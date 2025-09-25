Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood-inspired pink outfits, from Janhvi Kapoor’s bodycon lehenga to Alia Bhatt’s sharara set

From Janhvi Kapoor’s chic bodycon lehenga to Alia Bhatt’s royal sharara set, these five Bollywood-inspired pink outfits are perfect to dazzle this Navratri.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 09:38 AM IST

Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood-inspired pink outfits, from Janhvi Kapoor’s bodycon lehenga to Alia Bhatt’s sharara set
Navratri is around the corner, and it’s time to plan your festive wardrobe. The one colour that never fails to impress on the dance floor is pink. From soft blush tones to bold fuchsia, pink outfits radiate charm, vibrance, and festive energy. And who better than Bollywood celebrities to show us how to style this timeless shade for Garba and Dandiya nights?

This Navratri, let the stars inspire you. Here are five stunning pink looks worn by Bollywood divas, from Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, that will help you stand out like a true festive queen.

Janhvi Kapoor’s bodycon lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor redefines traditional wear with her chic pink bodycon lehenga. The fitted silhouette adds a contemporary touch, while the rich colour keeps it festive. She styled it with bold makeup and statement earrings, creating the perfect balance between modern elegance and Navratri sparkle.

Sara Ali Khan’s regal choker look

Untitled-design-3Sara Ali Khan wore a festive pink lehenga; she chose a traditional choker and matching ring set that elevated her outfit instantly. Paired with soft curls or a neat bun, the look feels both playful and regal.

Ananya Panday’s mirrorwork glam

Ananya Panday wore a pink lehenga with a detailed border that reflects light with every move, making it a perfect choice for Garba nights under the festive lights. She completed her look with traditional jewellery, bold bangles, and a charming smile.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: Bollywood celebrity-inspired hairstyles from Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria to elevate your festive look

Alia Bhatt’s royal sharara set

Alia Bhatt turned heads in a fuchsia pink sharara set designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The outfit featured intricate gold patti work that gave it a regal charm. She paired it with a matching net dupatta, adding grace to the ensemble.

Sreeleela’s simple pink saree

Rising star Sreeleela opted for a plain pink saree, keeping her look minimal yet classy. The elegance of the outfit lay in its clean drape and simplicity. She opted for subtle jewellery and soft makeup, allowing the saree to take centre stage.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant, ethnic outfit inspiration from Ambani ladies

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
