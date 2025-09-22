Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood films that celebrate festival with dance, drama and devotion

Navratri is here; nine nights of devotion, dance and celebration! Bollywood has beautifully brought this festival alive on screen, weaving its colours, traditions and energy into stories and songs. Here are 5 films that capture the true festive spirit of Navratri.

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Set against a Gujarati backdrop, the film beautifully showcases the grandeur of Navratri. Its iconic dandiya sequence 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' reflects the cultural essence and joy of the festival.

2. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s adaptation of Romeo-Juliet thrives on Gujarat’s festive traditions. The song 'Nagada Sang Dhol' highlights Navratri as a backdrop to the passionate love story.

3. Loveyatri (2018)

A film woven entirely around Navratri celebrations. From love blossoming at garba nights to its festive soundtrack, it’s a youthful take on how the festival brings people together.

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Though not a Navratri-centric story, the film uses the festival as a strong cultural canvas. Alia Bhatt’s spirited 'Dholida' performance is a cinematic ode to Garba traditions.

5. Raees (2017)

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer celebrates Gujarat’s festive flavour. 'Udi Udi Jaye,' with kites and garba vibes, captures the sense of community and joy that Navratri represents.