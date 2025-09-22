Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood films that celebrate festival with dance, drama and devotion

Parag Tyagi reveals chilling moments before Shefali Jariwala’s death: ‘Felt like something was about…’
Meet woman, who got 97.6% in class 10th, became topper in class 12th, later cracked NEET exam with 700 out of 720 scores, got admission in...
Poonam Pandey breaks her silence on criticism over playing Mandodari's role in Delhi's iconic Luv-Kush Ramleela: 'I am planning to...'
Meet Abhishek Sharma's rumoured girlfriend Laila Faisal, who is supporting cricketer behind the scenes; know her educational qualification, family background
Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh ties knot with Panjab University professor Amreen Sekhon in Chandigarh: Check first pictures of newlyweds
BAD news for employees as THIS soft drink brand is set to layoff 600 workers in..., due to...
From Hrithik Roshan to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood heroes who nailed spy characters
Farah Khan and Dilip try Baba Ramdev's anti-ageing 'ATM' dish with 'Gaay ka Ghee', aloe vera, turmeric, and...
Pati Patni Aur Panga Cast Education Qualification: From Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla to Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad
GST 2.0 Rolls Out Today: Know why petrol and diesel are still not included in GST
LIFESTYLE
Navratri is here; nine nights of devotion, dance and celebration! Bollywood has beautifully brought this festival alive on screen, weaving its colours, traditions and energy into stories and songs. Here are 5 films that capture the true festive spirit of Navratri.
Set against a Gujarati backdrop, the film beautifully showcases the grandeur of Navratri. Its iconic dandiya sequence 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' reflects the cultural essence and joy of the festival.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s adaptation of Romeo-Juliet thrives on Gujarat’s festive traditions. The song 'Nagada Sang Dhol' highlights Navratri as a backdrop to the passionate love story.
A film woven entirely around Navratri celebrations. From love blossoming at garba nights to its festive soundtrack, it’s a youthful take on how the festival brings people together.
ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings to share with friends and family on Shardiya Navratri
Though not a Navratri-centric story, the film uses the festival as a strong cultural canvas. Alia Bhatt’s spirited 'Dholida' performance is a cinematic ode to Garba traditions.
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer celebrates Gujarat’s festive flavour. 'Udi Udi Jaye,' with kites and garba vibes, captures the sense of community and joy that Navratri represents.