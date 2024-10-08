Twitter
Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, bhog and more

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…’

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

Meet IIT graduate who built Rs 840 biryani business, later took over global food giant, he is....

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, bhog and more

According to Hindu mythology, she was born in the house of sage Katya, earning her the name Katyayani.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, bhog and more
Navratri is one of the most cherished festivals for Hindus, celebrated over nine days in honour of Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations. The sixth day of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, the warrior form of Goddess Parvati. She is revered as a powerful deity who blesses her devotees with strength, prosperity, and protection from evil forces.

Who is Maa Katyayani?

Maa Katyayani is known as the destroyer of demons, particularly Mahishasura. According to Hindu mythology, she was born in the house of sage Katya, earning her the name Katyayani. Riding a lion, Maa Katyayani is depicted with four, ten, or eighteen hands, holding a lotus flower and sword, while her right hand is raised in the Abhaya and Varada Mudras, symbolising protection and blessings. She governs the planet Brihaspati (Jupiter) and embodies wisdom, courage, and harmony.

Significance of Maa Katyayani

Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Katyayani helps purify sins, remove obstacles, and drive away evil spirits. She is also considered the protector of unmarried girls who pray to her for a suitable life partner. Her blessings are sought for strength, courage, and success in overcoming life's challenges.

Puja Vidhi for Day 6 of Navratri

On this day, devotees should rise early, take a bath, and wear new clothes, preferably in red, a colour symbolising passion and vitality. The puja area should be cleaned, and fresh flowers should be offered to Maa Katyayani’s idol. Chanting mantras while holding lotus flowers in hand is an important part of the ritual. Honey is offered as bhog, as it is believed to please the Goddess.

Shubh Muhurat and Colour of the Day

The auspicious colour for the sixth day of Navratri is red, which reflects vigour and love. Many devotees offer red Chunri to Maa Katyayani during the puja. The Brahma Muhurat begins at 4:44 am and ends at 5:34 am, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:43 am to 12:28 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat is between 1:59 pm and 2:45 pm, as per Drik Panchang.

Bhog for Maa Katyayani

Honey is the primary bhog offered to Maa Katyayani during the sixth day of Navratri. It is believed to attract her blessings for sweetness and success in life.

Stuti, Mantra, and Kavacha

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Mantra: Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah

Prathana: Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini

Kavacha: Katyayanaumukha Patu Kam Swahaswarupini

Lalate Vijaya Patu Malini Nitya Sundari

Kalyani Hridayam Patu Jaya Bhagamalini

