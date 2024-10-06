Twitter
Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

IAF set to attempt THIS record with grand air show at Chennai’s Marina Beach today

Meet Indian man, who won Rs 50000000 on TV show, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, then started selling..

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

Maa Kushmanda, also known as the "Smiling Goddess," is believed to be the creator of the universe.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 06:22 AM IST

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance
Navratri, a festival celebrated with immense joy and devotion, is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri is considered sacred and holds deep religious significance. The fourth day of Navratri, falling on October 6, 2024, is devoted to worshipping Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Maa Durga.

Who is Maa Kushmanda?

Maa Kushmanda, also known as the "Smiling Goddess," is believed to be the creator of the universe. The name Kushmanda is derived from three Sanskrit words: "Ku" meaning little, "Ushma" meaning energy, and "Anda" meaning egg. According to scriptures, when Lord Vishnu started creating the universe, it was enveloped in darkness. With a smile, Maa Kushmanda radiated a divine light, illuminating the cosmos and bringing forth life. She is also considered the source of the Sun’s energy, symbolising her immense power as the Adi Shakti, the supreme goddess of creation.

Maa Kushmanda is depicted as having eight arms, holding a kamandal, dhanush baan, kamal (lotus), amrit kalash, japa mala, gada (mace), and chakra. She rides a lioness and is also called Ashtabhuja Devi.

Significance 

Maa Kushmanda’s role as the creator of light and energy highlights her importance in the Navratri celebrations. Devotees believe that worshipping her can bring positive energy, clarity, and healing into their lives. She is associated with the Anahata Chakra, or heart chakra, making her particularly significant for those seeking emotional healing from past traumas, anxiety, or heartbreak.

Her blessings are said to remove darkness and negativity, replacing them with light, peace, and joy. Reciting powerful stotras, such as the Durga Saptashati Path, during this sacred time can help devotees overcome suffering and connect with the divine energy of the goddess.

Puja Vidhi 

On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees perform specific rituals to honour Maa Kushmanda:

Morning Preparations: Devotees should rise early, clean their homes, and wear fresh, clean clothes. This ensures that they begin the puja with purity and positivity.

Lighting the Lamp: A diya made of desi ghee is lit in front of Maa Durga’s idol. Vermillion (sindoor) and flowers or garlands are offered as symbols of devotion.

Offerings: Devotees present meetha paan (sweet betel leaf), supari, laung (cloves), elaichi (cardamom), five different fruits, and sweets as offerings to the goddess. These offerings express gratitude and seek her blessings for prosperity and happiness.

Recitation: The Durga Saptashati Path and Durga Chalisa are recited to invoke the divine presence of Maa Kushmanda. These sacred texts are believed to bring peace and protection.

Bhog and Aarti: After the puja, devotees offer bhog prasad, which includes milk-based dishes like curd and makhana kheer. The Aarti is then performed, symbolising the completion of the rituals.

Breaking the Fast: Devotees who have observed a fast break it only after completing the puja. They consume sattvik food, which is vegetarian and prepared without onion or garlic.

Mantras

Chanting mantras dedicated to Maa Kushmanda during the puja is believed to attract her divine blessings. One of the most common mantras recited is:

"Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah"

This mantra helps devotees seek the goddess’s protection and divine energy.

