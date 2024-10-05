Twitter
Navratri 2024 Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Check puja vidhi, mantras and significance

This festival holds great religious and spiritual importance, with Hindu devotees celebrating it with grandeur.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Navratri 2024 Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Check puja vidhi, mantras and significance
    Navratri 2024 Day 3: The third day of Navratri, which will be celebrated tomorrow, October 5, 2024, is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Maa Durga. On this significant day, devotees offer prayers with deep devotion to Goddess Chandraghanta and perform various rituals to seek her blessings.

    Who is Maa Chandraghanta?

    Maa Chandraghanta is the form of Goddess Parvati after her marriage to Lord Shiva. She is known for adorning a half-moon on her forehead, symbolizing her name. Known for establishing justice, discipline, and balance in the universe, her bright golden form rides a lion. With ten hands, she carries weapons such as the trident, mace, sword, bow, and arrow. She also holds a lotus, kamandal, and japa mala, with her other hands in the Varada and Abhay Mudra, offering blessings and protection.

    Navratri 2024 Day 3: Significance

    Navratri, which began on October 3, will see the third day dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. This festival holds great religious and spiritual importance, with Hindu devotees celebrating it with grandeur.

    Maa Chandraghanta Puja Rituals:

    • Begin the day early, wearing clean, fresh clothes.
    • Cleanse the house before starting the puja.
    • Light a diya with desi ghee and offer vermillion, sweets, and bhog prasad.
    • Recite the Durga Saptashati Paath and Durga Chalisa.
    • Chant mantras to seek Maa Durga’s blessings.
    • Perform evening aarti, reciting the Maa Durga Aarti.
    • Break the fast with satvik food.

    Mantra:

    पिण्डजप्रवरारूढा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता। प्रसादं तनुते मह्यां चन्द्रघण्टेति विश्रुता॥ Pindaj Pravara Rudha Chand Kopastra Keyurta, Prasadam Tanute Maham Chandra Ghanteti Vishruta..!!

