Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras

Maa Brahmacharini is the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati and a devoted female student whose only desire was to marry Lord Shiva.

Today, October 4 is the second day of the Shardiya Navatri, which is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, one of Durga Maa's nine avatars. Maa Brahmacharini is seen as a representation of knowledge and wisdom.

Goddess Brahmacharini is shown holding a japmala and wearing a white saree in numerous images of her. She is frequently depicted clutching a Kamandal in one hand and a mala in the other.

Jasmine is Maa Brahmacharini's favourite flower, thus as Navratri festival worshippers start to celebrate Day 2, they should offer Jasmine flowers to the idol of Maa Brahmacharini.

This form of Maa Durga is known as the unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvati. Devi Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mars.

Maa Brahmacharini is a symbol of love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. White colour is associated with this goddess.

Shardiya Navratri 2024 Day 2: Date, timing and shubh muhurat

The second day of Navratri falls on October 4, with the Dwitiya tithi lasting until 5:30 AM on October 5. Here are the key muhurta timings for the day:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:38 AM to 5:27 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:07 PM to 2:55 PM

Shardiya Navratri 2024 Day 2: Puja Vidhi

To perform the puja of Maa Brahmacharini, devotees should wake up early and take a bath. They should then take all the puja samagri, including flowers, roli, chandan, among other things and offer it Maa Brahmacharini.

After this, devotees can chant mantras to worship the devi. The puja vidhi can be concluded with a special Aarti of Maa Durga.

Shardiya Navratri 2024 Day 2: Mantras