Navratri 2024 Day 1: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, significance and other details

Each day of Navratri is devoted to one of Maa Durga’s nine forms: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Devotees observe fasts and offer bhog (sacred food) as a mark of respect to the goddess throughout the festival.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 05:44 AM IST

Navratri 2024 Day 1: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, significance and other details
Sharadiya Navratri, which begins on Thursday, October 3, 2024, marks the commencement of the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga. The festival is initiated with the Ghatasthapana or Kalash installation on the first day, known as Pratipada Tithi. Over the course of these nine days, devotees across the country pay homage to the nine divine forms of Maa Durga with deep reverence and devotion.

Each day of Navratri is devoted to one of Maa Durga’s nine forms: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Devotees observe fasts and offer bhog (sacred food) as a mark of respect to the goddess throughout the festival.

*Ghatasthapana 2024: Auspicious Timings and Rituals*

According to the Drik Panchang, Ghatasthapana should be conducted on October 3, 2024, during the Abhijit Muhurat on Pratipada Tithi, under the auspicious Chitra Nakshatra. Below are the key timings for Ghatasthapana:
- *Date*: Thursday, October 3, 2024
- *Ghatasthapana Muhurat*: 6:15 AM to 7:22 AM (Duration: 1 hour, 6 minutes)
- *Abhijit Muhurat*: 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM (Duration: 47 minutes)
- *Pratipada Tithi*: Begins at 12:18 AM on October 3 and ends at 2:58 AM on October 4
- *Kanya Lagna*: 6:15 AM to 7:22 AM on October 3

*Navratri 2024: Kalash Sthapana Puja Vidhi*

To begin the Navratri festivities, it is essential to perform Kalash Sthapana on the first day. The following steps outline the process:
1. Wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.
2. In the designated puja area, place a new Kalash (urn).
3. Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the Kalash.
4. Fill the Kalash with soil, grains, and Ganga Jal.
5. Add betel nut, sandalwood, rice (akshat), durva grass, and coins inside the Kalash.
6. Place a coconut on top of the Kalash, symbolizing prosperity.
7. Offer flowers, mango leaves, and light incense and a diya.
8. Recite mantras dedicated to Maa Shailputri.
9. Conclude the ritual with acts of charity.

*Kalash Sthapana Materials for 2024*

The essential items required for the Ghatasthapana include:
- An earthen pot for sowing barley
- Five types of leaves (Pallavas)
- Sacred thread (Mouli), betel nut, and flowers
- Clean earth or a clay/copper urn for the Kalash
- A coconut, rice, durva grass, dhoop (incense), and coins
- Seven types of grains (Saptadhanya): Barley, moong, rice, sesame, and foxtail millet
- Sandalwood, red cloth, Gangajal, and other sacred offerings

By adhering to these rituals and performing the Kalash Sthapana on the first day, devotees can seek the blessings of Maa Shailputri, setting the stage for a spiritually enriching and prosperous Navratri 2024.

