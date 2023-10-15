Navratri 2023: Why onion, garlic should be avoided during nine auspicious days

According to Ayurveda, during fasting, only sattvic food should be consumed because it is easily digestible.

The auspicious nine-day celebration of Navratri is in full swing, and people have commenced their preparations for this festive season.

Navratri, occurring in the Hindu holy month of Ashwin and also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a time when devotees pay homage to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Nav-Durga. Throughout this period, Hindus adhere to special dietary restrictions and observe fasts for nine days, with the hope of receiving blessings on the tenth day.

It is believed by devotees that during these nine days, Goddess Durga descends from the heavens to bless her devotees with strength, power, and prosperity.

Navratri is a time when devotees renounce worldly pleasures, partake in fasting, and embrace a pure and simple way of life. During these fasts, it is customary to abstain from consuming onions and garlic, which are typically indispensable ingredients in Indian cuisine. While onions and garlic indeed enhance the taste and flavor of dishes, they are also renowned for their numerous health benefits.

Nevertheless, there are compelling reasons for avoiding these two ingredients during Navratri fasting.

According to Ayurveda, during fasting, only sattvic food should be consumed because it is easily digestible. When we consume sattvic food, our bodies spend less time on digestion and more on healing and detoxifying. Sattvic food also promotes metabolism, enhances immunity, contributes to healthy skin, and supports mental well-being.

On the contrary, Ayurveda classifies onions and garlic as tamasic in nature, associated with carnal energy within the body. Onions, in particular, have a heating effect on the body, making them unsuitable for consumption during Navratri. Garlic, on the other hand, is considered Rajogini, as it can interfere with one's ability to control their impulses and desires. These two ingredients can make it challenging to differentiate between one's desires and priorities.

Conversely, some common foods that can be freely enjoyed during the Navratri fasts include fruits, vegetables, sabudana (sago), Samak rice, dairy products, pink salt, and gluten-free flour.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.