Navratri 2023: Why onion, garlic should be avoided during nine auspicious days

Headlines

NEET success story: Meet Yamuna Chakradhari, brick kiln worker who passed exam while working 6 hours per day

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 24,980 crore net worth, litigator-turned-founder, runs...

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh say hi to paps, walks holding Taimur's hand: Watch

This Rajasthan village celebrates birth of every girl child by planting 111 trees, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hamas actively preventing Palestinians from leaving Gaza: Israel Defence Forces

NEET success story: Meet Yamuna Chakradhari, brick kiln worker who passed exam while working 6 hours per day

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

10 Indian kings with most powerful armies

List of confirmed Bigg Boss 17 contestants

12 Bigg Boss contestants who were kicked out of Salman Khan’s show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Navratri 2023: Why onion, garlic should be avoided during nine auspicious days

According to Ayurveda, during fasting, only sattvic food should be consumed because it is easily digestible.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The auspicious nine-day celebration of Navratri is in full swing, and people have commenced their preparations for this festive season.

Navratri, occurring in the Hindu holy month of Ashwin and also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a time when devotees pay homage to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Nav-Durga. Throughout this period, Hindus adhere to special dietary restrictions and observe fasts for nine days, with the hope of receiving blessings on the tenth day.

It is believed by devotees that during these nine days, Goddess Durga descends from the heavens to bless her devotees with strength, power, and prosperity.

Navratri is a time when devotees renounce worldly pleasures, partake in fasting, and embrace a pure and simple way of life. During these fasts, it is customary to abstain from consuming onions and garlic, which are typically indispensable ingredients in Indian cuisine. While onions and garlic indeed enhance the taste and flavor of dishes, they are also renowned for their numerous health benefits.

Nevertheless, there are compelling reasons for avoiding these two ingredients during Navratri fasting.

According to Ayurveda, during fasting, only sattvic food should be consumed because it is easily digestible. When we consume sattvic food, our bodies spend less time on digestion and more on healing and detoxifying. Sattvic food also promotes metabolism, enhances immunity, contributes to healthy skin, and supports mental well-being.

On the contrary, Ayurveda classifies onions and garlic as tamasic in nature, associated with carnal energy within the body. Onions, in particular, have a heating effect on the body, making them unsuitable for consumption during Navratri. Garlic, on the other hand, is considered Rajogini, as it can interfere with one's ability to control their impulses and desires. These two ingredients can make it challenging to differentiate between one's desires and priorities.

Conversely, some common foods that can be freely enjoyed during the Navratri fasts include fruits, vegetables, sabudana (sago), Samak rice, dairy products, pink salt, and gluten-free flour.

Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023: Easy-to-make snacks during nine-day fasting

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET success story: Meet Yamuna Chakradhari, brick kiln worker who passed exam while working 6 hours per day

Meet IITian-turned-IPS officer who quit Rs 36 lakh salary job, cracked UPSC in fourth attempt, secured AIR 135

Mumbai: 16 students of civic school hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

Viral video: Monkey's daring standoff with deadly cobra shocks internet, watch

Caught on camera: Ticketless cop's heated argument with TTE goes viral, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE