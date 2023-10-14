Navratri 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages to share with your family, friends happy navratri

Navratri 2023: Here are some messages and wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Navratri.
Shardiya Navratri is one of the longest and most awaited Hindu festivals. The nine-day Navratri festival will begin tomorrow, which is widely celebrated in North and Western India, while the Durga Puja festivities, observed in West Bengal and other Eastern states, will begin on Friday. Shardiya Navratri, a festival in which Maa Durga's nine avatars are worshipped, will officially kick off the holiday season.
The most auspicious and most awaited Navratri will begin on October 15 and end on October 24 and Durga Puja 2023 festivities will commence on October 20 and will end on October 24. The big festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp across the country. The goddess of joy and abundance is known as Maa Durga. She pleases her devotees by fasting during Navratri and offering fervent devotion to Maa Durga. also grants all of their requests. People worship the nine manifestations of the mother over these nine days of Navratri by keeping their homes lit without interruption. Additionally, setting up an urn is part of the Navratri ceremony.
Here are some messages and wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Navratri.
- I pray that the nine nights of this joyous occasion, Navratri, fill your life with cheer and smiles. Happy Navratri greetings to you.
- I pray that Durga Maa will grant you the best of everything. I hope you and your family have a joyous and energetic Navratri.
- May the brightness of Navratri fill your days with cheer; and may all your dreams come true during Navratri and all through the year. Happy Navratri!
- We wish you success and happiness in all that you do as you commemorate bravery and courage and the victory of good over evil on this special day. Happy Navratri.
- May Goddess Durga bless you with good health, wealth, peace, happiness, prosperity and long life on Chaitra Navratri. Good morning to you.
- I wish everyone a very Happy Navratri. May we all be blessed by Durga Maa's love and find happiness in our devotion to her.
- May Durga Maa bestow upon us all the greatest strength to combat the adversities in our lives. Happy Navratri to all of you!
- Let us come together to offer our heartfelt prayers to Maa Durga and seek her blessings in everything we do. Warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri.
- May Durga Maa bless us with success and happiness in all that we do, each and every day of our lives. I'd like to wish you a very Happy Navratri.
- Greetings to all on the occasion of Navratri. Let's take advantage of this lovely holiday season by indulging in feasts, attire, and devotion.