Navratri 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages to share with your family, friends happy navratri

Navratri 2023: Here are some messages and wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri is one of the longest and most awaited Hindu festivals. The nine-day Navratri festival will begin tomorrow, which is widely celebrated in North and Western India, while the Durga Puja festivities, observed in West Bengal and other Eastern states, will begin on Friday. Shardiya Navratri, a festival in which Maa Durga's nine avatars are worshipped, will officially kick off the holiday season.

The most auspicious and most awaited Navratri will begin on October 15 and end on October 24 and Durga Puja 2023 festivities will commence on October 20 and will end on October 24. The big festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp across the country. The goddess of joy and abundance is known as Maa Durga. She pleases her devotees by fasting during Navratri and offering fervent devotion to Maa Durga. also grants all of their requests. People worship the nine manifestations of the mother over these nine days of Navratri by keeping their homes lit without interruption. Additionally, setting up an urn is part of the Navratri ceremony.

