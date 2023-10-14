Headlines

Navratri 2023 vrat: Dos, don'ts to follow during nine days of Shardiya Navratri fasting

Navratri Vrat 2023 Dos and Don'ts: Here's a list of rules to follow when you are keeping Shardiya Navratri fasting

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Navratri is just around the corner and there is a festive whiff in the air. The Goddess Durga, in many forms, enters our homes during the great Hindu holiday of Navratri, which is observed throughout most of India. The goddess Durga, also known as Kali and Shakti, stands for the empowerment and freedom of women. 

The most auspicious and most awaited Navratri will begin on October 15. The big festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp across the country. The goddess of joy and abundance is known as Maa Durga. She pleases her devotees by fasting during Navratri and offering fervent devotion to Maa Durga. also grants all of their requests. People worship the nine manifestations of the mother over these nine days of Navratri by keeping their homes lit without interruption. Additionally, setting up an urn is part of the Navratri ceremony.

Know what you must and must not do during these nine days.

Navratri Vrat 2023 Dos and Don'ts

  • Navratri is all about spiritual awareness, self-realization, self-discipline, and self-control. Thus, it is crucial to carry out austerities or penance.
  • During the celebration of Navratri, nine forms of Goddess Durga is worshipped. So this festival should be about respecting the women around you.
  • It is said that during Navratri early bathing followed by puja rituals can brighten your luck.
  • If you are lighting an "akhand jyot" for the Goddess, then make sure to keep it in the southwest direction. If you can't manage an Akhand jyot, get one that will last throughout the entire night.
  • Rock salt should be used and not the regular refined salt.
  • Follow the colours of Navratri.
  • Avoid alcohol and tobacco during this time of the year.
  • Bhog for Maa Durga should not consist of garlic and onions.
