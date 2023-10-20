Headlines

Navratri 2023: Trendy looks By Genelia D'Souza, Janhvi Kapoor for your dandiya nights

If you are planning to attend Dandiya nights during the upcoming Navratri, you might be in search of a unique and traditional attire that not only distinguishes you in the crowd but also enhances your overall beauty.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

During the nine-day celebration of Navratri, devotees pay homage to Goddess Durga, creating an exuberant and festive atmosphere that permeates the surroundings. Among the traditional customs and festivities, the Garba and Dandiya dance events stand out, drawing enthusiastic participation from people. If you are planning to attend Dandiya nights during the upcoming Navratri, you might be in search of a unique and traditional attire that not only distinguishes you in the crowd but also enhances your overall beauty. While traditional Gujarati lehenga cholis often incorporate mirror work, this particular style has gained considerable popularity in recent times. Hence, you can consider opting for an outfit adorned with mirror work in addition to a lehenga choli.

Should you choose to wear a lehenga choli, consider complementing it with a mirror work dupatta, much like the elegant style worn by Genelia D'Souza. Furthermore, you can pair a mirror work dupatta with your existing lehenga to create a chic and trendy ensemble.

For those inclined towards fabrics adorned with mirror work for Dandiya nights, the trending option of shararas is worth exploring. Numerous celebrities have been seen donning this style during festivals. To achieve this look, you can select a plain sharara and combine it with a heavily mirror-worked dupatta. This fusion will not only exude comfort but also exhibit a sense of style.

Mirror work in pastel shades can be particularly breathtaking. These mirror work lehengas can also be a delightful choice for wedding seasons, in addition to being suitable for festivals, much like the stunning appearance of Janhvi Kapoor.

If a lehenga or sharara is not your preference, you can opt to pair a plain saree with a mirror work blouse or a blouse featuring a Gujarati design. Such combinations will render you both beautiful and distinctive within the crowd. Therefore, this Navratri, you have an array of outfit choices to achieve a stunning and unique appearance.

 

