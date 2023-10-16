Headlines

Navratri 2023: Know the significance of 10 arms of Maa Durga

These ten arms and their associated weapons embody the multifaceted nature of Goddess Durga, inspiring her devotees with strength, wisdom, and protection.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Goddess Durga is the ultimate embodiment of transcendent feminine energy, known for her unwavering courage and valor in combating evil forces. Her various manifestations symbolize her continuous battle against the demons that plague the universe. During the ten-day celebration of Durga Puja, devotees remember and honor the benevolence of Durga Devi. The climax of this festival, Vijayadashami, signifies the victory over evil, most notably the defeat of the demon Mahishasura, which took place on the tenth day of the war, paralleling the ten-day observance.

This grand occasion is marked by elaborate festivities, including the burning of effigies of demons, as a testament to the triumph of good over evil. Vijayadashami also commemorates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and is celebrated with great pomp in some regions of North India as part of the Dussehra festivities. Throughout the Navratri festival, various forms of the goddess Durga are worshipped.

Each of Durga's ten arms is adorned with a weapon symbolizing a specific Siddhi or divine power, reflecting her role as a protector and bestower of strength, security, and progress upon her followers. Parduman Suri, a renowned astrologer, delves into the significance of these ten weapons carried by Maa Durga:

Trishul - A trident gifted by Lord Mahadev, the three prongs of the trishul represent the qualities of Tamas, Rajas, and Satva.

Sword - Bestowed by Lord Ganesha, the sword symbolizes wisdom and knowledge, with its sharpness denoting intelligence and its sheen representing knowledge.

Spear - An auspicious symbol from Lord Agni, the spear signifies formidable might and the ability to discern right from wrong.

Vajra - Presented by Lord Indra, the vajra represents inner strength and an indomitable will, instilling unshakable self-assurance and determination in devotees.

Axe - Gifted by Lord Vishwakarma along with armor, the axe represents fearlessly battling evil without concern for the consequences.

Sudarshan Chakra - An unbreakable protective weapon bestowed by Lord Krishna, the Sudarshan Chakra symbolizes the idea that Mother Goddess is the central force in creation, governing the entire universe.

Bow and Arrow - Presented by the Wind God and Sun God, the bow and arrow are symbols of both kinetic and potential energy, signifying Durga's control over the universe's energy sources.

Mace - A representation of intellect and righteousness, the mace safeguards the truth.

Dagger - Symbolizing empowering force, Maa Durga's dagger aids in the battle against adversaries.

Conch - Representing sound, Maa Durga's conch shell symbolizes prosperity and universality.

These ten arms and their associated weapons embody the multifaceted nature of Goddess Durga, inspiring her devotees with strength, wisdom, and protection.

