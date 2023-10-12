Headlines

Navratri 2023: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting

Here's a guide to help people with diabetes make informed food choices during Navratri 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion and fervor, with devotees observing a fast for nine consecutive days. Fasting during Navratri can be a spiritually uplifting experience, but it can also pose challenges for individuals with diabetes. Balancing the requirements of fasting with the need to manage blood sugar levels can be a tricky task. Here's a guide to help people with diabetes make informed food choices during Navratri 2023.

What to Eat:

Low-Glycemic Index (GI) Foods: Opt for foods with a low GI to keep blood sugar levels stable. Some good options include vegetables like spinach, lettuce, and zucchini, and fruits like guava and papaya.

Protein-Rich Foods: Include protein-rich foods like paneer (cottage cheese), tofu, and yogurt in your diet. These foods help control blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full.

Healthy Fats: Incorporate sources of healthy fats, such as nuts and seeds, into your meals. They provide essential nutrients and help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Fiber-Rich Foods: Choose fiber-rich foods like psyllium husk (isabgol) and leafy greens. Fiber slows down the absorption of sugar and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Milk and Dairy: If you can tolerate dairy products, opt for low-fat milk and yogurt, which are good sources of protein and essential nutrients.

What to Avoid:

Refined Carbohydrates: Steer clear of refined grains, such as white rice and white bread, as they can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.

High-Sugar Foods: Avoid sugary beverages, sweets, and desserts. Instead, use sugar substitutes or stevia for sweetening.

Fried Foods: While many people indulge in fried snacks during Navratri, it's best to limit or avoid them if you have diabetes.

Excessive Fruit Consumption: Although fruits can be healthy, consuming them in excess can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels. Stick to small portions and opt for low-GI fruits.

 

 

