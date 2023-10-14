Headlines

Lifestyle

Navratri 2023 fasting: Diabetic? Tips to keep your blood sugar levels under control

For those with diabetes considering fasting during Navratri, here are some essential points to keep in mind.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Fasting during Navratri is not only a significant spiritual practice but also a means of detoxifying the body. It allows the body to cleanse itself of accumulated toxins and residues that may have built up over time. This process is enhanced by consuming light, fresh, and unprocessed foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as natural beverages like coconut water, green vegetable juices, lime water, and fermented drinks. Fasting also promotes weight loss by limiting calorie intake and boosting metabolism. However, individuals with diabetes must exercise caution when planning to fast.

For those with diabetes considering fasting during Navratri, here are some essential points to keep in mind:

Stay Hydrated: Begin your fasting days by staying well-hydrated. You can start your day with coconut water, milk, or plain water to ensure you remain adequately hydrated throughout the day.

Regularly Monitor Blood Sugar: It's crucial to monitor your blood sugar levels consistently during fasting to avoid hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) episodes. Regular monitoring helps you make timely adjustments if needed.

Medication Adherence: Do not skip your diabetes medications during fasting. If you are on insulin, consult your healthcare provider to adjust your insulin doses according to your blood glucose levels and meal timings. A diabetes educator or doctor can provide guidance on this.

Frequent Small Meals: Opt for small, balanced meals at intervals of 2-3 hours. This prevents long gaps between meals, which can lead to acidity.

Choose Low Glycemic Index Foods: Select foods with a low glycemic index, such as baked snacks, fruits, yogurt, and milk. High glycemic foods can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, which should be avoided.

Avoid High Carbohydrate Foods: Steer clear of high-carb foods, refined flour, and potatoes. Instead, opt for healthier alternatives like amaranth flour for making rotis and baked snacks.

Healthy Snacking: Choose nutritious snacks like fruits, nuts, seeds, paneer (cottage cheese), or makhanas (fox nuts) to keep your energy levels up during the day. Limit excessive caffeine intake, as it can stress the body and disrupt sleep patterns.

Moderate Exercise: Avoid strenuous exercise during fasting, as it can potentially lead to hypoglycemia. Opt for light physical activities or yoga instead.

Say No to Sugary and Fried Treats: Refrain from consuming sugary treats and fried foods. Instead, opt for healthier alternatives like nuts and roasted or baked snacks to satisfy your cravings.

Emphasize Fiber and Protein: Choose fiber-rich and high-protein foods that are slowly digested, providing a longer feeling of fullness.

Hypoglycemia Awareness: If your blood sugar levels drop below 70 mg/dl, break your fast immediately or consume glucose tablets to restore your blood sugar levels safely.

Also read: Navratri 2023 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, bhog and mantra

 

