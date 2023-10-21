Headlines

Navratri 2023: When is Durgashtami? Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for kanya puja and more

Maha Ashtami falls on the eighth day of Navratri or the second day of Durga Puja. It is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Durga Puja or Navratri. This year Durga Ashtami is being celebrated on October 22. On this day, Goddess Kali appeared from Durga's head and slew Mahisasura's demon cohorts.

On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, devotees dress up in colourful traditional attire and gather at pandals to offer their prayers to Goddess Durga. On this day, pushpanjali and aarti are performed in Durga Puja pandals.

Maha Ashtami 2023 and Kanya Puja: Shubh Muhurat

Kanya Puja is performed on the Ashtami and Navami days of Navratri. Ashtami will begin on October 21 at 9:53 pm and end on October 22 at 7:58 pm. The Brahma Muhurat will be from 4:45 am to 5:35 am, and Vijaya Muhurat is from 1:59 pm to 2:44 pm.  

In Kanya Puja, nine young girls are worshipped and offered food, clothes, gifts and money. These young nine girls represent nine forms of the goddess. The young girls are served the prasad of Kale chane, suji ka halwa and poori. 

Durga Ashtami 2023 Puja Vidhi 

On Durga Ashtami morning, bathe the idol or picture of Maa Mahagauri with Ganges water. After that offer yellow coloured flowers, Akshat, Kumkum, fruits, clothes, sweets, etc to Maa Mahagauri. Maa Mahagauri can be offered coconut or sweets made from it. Apart from this, you can offer them puri, halwa, black gram, kheer, etc.

