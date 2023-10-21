Lifestyle

Navratri 2023 Day 8: 3 easy bhog prasad recipes to offer Maa Mahagauri

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is a time of devotion, fasting, and celebration. Each day of Navratri is associated with a different form of the Goddess, and on Day 8, devotees pay their respects to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Durga. As an essential part of the Navratri rituals, offering bhog prasad to the deity is a common practice. If you're looking for simple yet delicious prasad recipes to offer Maa Mahagauri, here are three easy options to consider:

1 cup condensed milk

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Ghee for greasing Method: Mix grated coconut and condensed milk in a pan.

Cook on low heat, stirring continuously until the mixture thickens.

Add cardamom powder, and when it cools slightly, shape it into small ladoos. Offer these sweet coconut treats to the Goddess. 2. Saffron Rice Pudding (Kesar Phirni): Ingredients: 1/2 cup rice

4 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

A pinch of saffron strands

A few slivered almonds and pistachios for garnish Method: Cook rice with milk until it's soft and the mixture thickens.

Add sugar and saffron strands. Stir until well combined.

Garnish with slivered almonds and pistachios before offering this rich and flavorful prasad. Fruit Chaat with a Twist: Ingredients: Assorted fruits (watermelon, kiwi, grapes, etc.)

Chaat masala for a tangy flavor

A pinch of black salt

A drizzle of honey Method: Cut the fruits into unique shapes or use cookie cutters for creative presentation.

Sprinkle chaat masala and black salt for a hint of spice.

Drizzle honey for sweetness. This colorful and zesty fruit chaat will be a refreshing prasad.

