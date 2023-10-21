Navratri 2023 Day 7: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantras to worship Maa Kalaratri

According to ancient tantric scriptures, Goddess Kalaratri is associated with the crown chakra and presides over the nighttime hours of each day and night.

On the seventh day of Navratri in 2023, devotees worship Mata Kaalratri. This day marks the manifestation of Maa Durga as Goddess Kalaratri, a fierce incarnation who battles demons, ghosts, spirits, and all forms of evil energy, providing the highest level of protection. According to ancient tantric scriptures, Goddess Kalaratri is associated with the crown chakra and presides over the nighttime hours of each day and night. She is believed to bestow prosperity, power, and knowledge upon her worshipers. Some of her divine names include Shubhankari, Raudri, and Dhumorna. Maa Kalaratri is depicted as an ominous deity riding a donkey, with a black complexion, four hands, and a garland of skulls around her neck. In her hands, she wields a scimitar, a thunderbolt, and displays the protective Abhaya Mudra and the blessed Varada Mudra.

The color associated with Navratri Day 7 in 2023 is grey, symbolizing refinement, mystery, and the vastness of the cosmos. Wearing grey on this day is believed to invoke Maa Kaalratri's blessings for protection, detachment, and personal growth.

Shubh muhurat:

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 7 Date: 21st October 2023

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 7 Abhijit Muhurat: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 7 Amrit Kaal Muhurat: 03:15 PM to 04:48 PM

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 7 Tri Pushkara Yog Muhurat: 07:54 PM to 09:53 PM

Mata Kaalratri Mantra:

"Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥"

Puja vidhi:

Start your day by taking a bath.

Light a ghee diya and incense sticks in front of the image of Goddess Kaalratri.

Offer flowers and shringar samagri to Maa Kaalratri.

Prepare gur and til laddus at home and offer them as bhog to the divine goddess.

Conclude your puja by reciting the Mata Kaalratri mantra and performing her aarti.

