Headlines

Navratri 2023: When is Durgashtami? Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for kanya puja and more

Gaganyaan Mission test flight: When, where to watch ISRO's first test vehicle mission

India-Canada standoff: US expresses 'concern' over India's demand to reduce Canadian diplomatic presence

Sivamani says AR Rahman developed 'new level of focus', has 'spiritual connect with God' after embracing new faith

Navratri 2023 Day 7: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantras to worship Maa Kalaratri

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Navratri 2023: When is Durgashtami? Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for kanya puja and more

Gaganyaan Mission test flight: When, where to watch ISRO's first test vehicle mission

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

9 motivational quotes by SS Rajamouli

Batters with most 150+ scores in ODIs

Most hundreds in International cricket in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Navratri 2023 Day 7: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantras to worship Maa Kalaratri

According to ancient tantric scriptures, Goddess Kalaratri is associated with the crown chakra and presides over the nighttime hours of each day and night.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 06:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On the seventh day of Navratri in 2023, devotees worship Mata Kaalratri. This day marks the manifestation of Maa Durga as Goddess Kalaratri, a fierce incarnation who battles demons, ghosts, spirits, and all forms of evil energy, providing the highest level of protection. According to ancient tantric scriptures, Goddess Kalaratri is associated with the crown chakra and presides over the nighttime hours of each day and night. She is believed to bestow prosperity, power, and knowledge upon her worshipers. Some of her divine names include Shubhankari, Raudri, and Dhumorna. Maa Kalaratri is depicted as an ominous deity riding a donkey, with a black complexion, four hands, and a garland of skulls around her neck. In her hands, she wields a scimitar, a thunderbolt, and displays the protective Abhaya Mudra and the blessed Varada Mudra.

The color associated with Navratri Day 7 in 2023 is grey, symbolizing refinement, mystery, and the vastness of the cosmos. Wearing grey on this day is believed to invoke Maa Kaalratri's blessings for protection, detachment, and personal growth.

Shubh muhurat:

  • Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 7 Date: 21st October 2023
  • Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 7 Abhijit Muhurat: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM
  • Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 7 Amrit Kaal Muhurat: 03:15 PM to 04:48 PM
  • Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 7 Tri Pushkara Yog Muhurat: 07:54 PM to 09:53 PM

Mata Kaalratri Mantra:

"Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥"

Puja vidhi:

  • Start your day by taking a bath.
  • Light a ghee diya and incense sticks in front of the image of Goddess Kaalratri.
  • Offer flowers and shringar samagri to Maa Kaalratri.
  • Prepare gur and til laddus at home and offer them as bhog to the divine goddess.
  • Conclude your puja by reciting the Mata Kaalratri mantra and performing her aarti.

Also read: Durga Puja 2023: Chandrayaan-3 to menstruation, 5 mesmerising themed pandals in Kolkata

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monty Panesar criticizes PCB's complaints over crowd reception in India: Victory or defeat matters

'I wasn't going to...': KL Rahul explains his perspective on refusing singles to help Virat Kohli reach his century

'I wanted to become doctor, picked engineering because…’: ISRO chief Dr S Somanath makes stunning revelations

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for observance of international humanitarian law

Why Shadab Khan is not playing in World Cup match against Australia? Pakistan skipper explains

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE