Lifestyle

Navratri 2023 Day 7: 3 easy bhog prasad recipes to offer Maa Kalaratri

If you're looking for simple and delicious recipes to prepare bhog prasad for Maa Kalaratri on Navratri 2023, here are three easy options.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, holds a special place in the hearts of millions of devotees around the world. Each day of Navratri is associated with the worship of a different form of the Goddess, and on the seventh day, Maa Kalaratri is revered. Devotees offer bhog (prasad) to seek her blessings and show their devotion. If you're looking for simple and delicious recipes to prepare bhog prasad for Maa Kalaratri on Navratri 2023, here are three easy options.

1. Sabudana Khichdi:

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is a staple during Navratri, and Sabudana Khichdi is a popular dish. To make this prasad, soak sabudana for a few hours and then sauté them with cumin seeds, green chilies, and roasted peanuts. Season with sendha namak (rock salt) and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. This dish is not only easy to prepare but also light and delicious, making it a perfect choice for bhog.

2. Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Halwa:

Lauki Halwa is a sweet dish that is not only delectable but also a healthy option for bhog prasad. Grate the lauki and cook it in ghee, adding milk and sugar to taste. Sprinkle cardamom powder for flavor and garnish with slivered almonds and pistachios. The rich and creamy lauki halwa is a delightful offering to Maa Kalaratri.

3. Aloo (Potato) Curry:

For a simple and savory prasad option, you can prepare a delicious Aloo Curry. Boil potatoes and cut them into small pieces. Cook them in a flavorful tomato gravy with a mixture of cumin, coriander, and red chili powder. The addition of fresh curry leaves and ginger adds a delightful twist to this dish, making it an excellent accompaniment for puris or rice.

When offering these prasad recipes to Maa Kalaratri, remember to use high-quality ingredients and prepare them with utmost devotion. It's also essential to maintain cleanliness and purity while cooking and serving these dishes. As you offer the bhog to the Goddess, do so with a pure heart and unwavering faith, seeking her blessings for strength and protection.

