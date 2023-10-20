Headlines

Navratri 2023 Day 6: Maa Katyayani puja vidhi, shubh muharat, mantras, significance

The sixth day of Navratri holds great significance in Hinduism as it is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Katyayani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 05:35 AM IST

Navratri is a sacred festival during which devotees perform various religious and spiritual activities to honor Goddess Durga in her nine different forms. As we approach the sixth day of Navratri, we celebrate the worship of Goddess Katyayani on Shashti Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashwina month, which falls on October 20, 2023.

Navratri 2023: Date and Time

Shashti Tithi Begins - October 20, 2023 - 12:31 AM
Shashti Tithi Ends - October 20, 2023 - 11:24 PM

Navratri 2023 Day 6: Significance

The sixth day of Navratri holds great significance in Hinduism as it is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Katyayani. She is a fierce form of Goddess Durga, known for her role in defeating demons and evil spirits. Katyayani is often depicted riding a lion and radiating a golden complexion that outshines a thousand suns. It is said that no one can gaze upon her without her consent. She has four hands, wielding a sword and a lotus flower, while the other two hands display the Abhay Mudra.

Katyayani is associated with the planet Jupiter, and it is believed that those with a debilitated Jupiter in their horoscope should offer prayers to her. She earned the name "Maa Mahishasurmardini" by beheading the demon king Mahishasura with a sword. This significant event marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated with grandeur in various parts of India, such as West Bengal, Kolkata, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar.

Navratri 2023 Day 6: Colour

The color associated with Goddess Katyayani is maroon. Devotees are encouraged to offer shringar items and vermilion to seek her blessings.

Navratri 2023: Puja Vidhi

Here is a simple guideline for performing the puja on this auspicious day:

  • Wake up early in the morning and take a purifying bath.
  • Light a diya (lamp) and offer a garland and vermilion to the goddess.
  • Present homemade sweets and five different seasonal fruits, along with meetha paan (sweet betel leaves).
  • Perform a hawan (sacred fire ceremony) and recite the Durga Saptashati Path.
  • If reciting the entire Durga Saptashati is challenging, you can read the Kavach Path.
  • Chant the Katyayani Mata Mantra 108 times for seeking a desired life partner.
  • In the evening, perform another puja and offer an aarti.
  • Conclude the ceremony by presenting bhog (offerings) to the goddess and then enjoy a sattvik (pure) meal.

Goddess Katyayani mantras:

ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Katyayani Namaha॥

On this sixth day of Navratri, devotees seek the divine grace of Goddess Katyayani, the fierce warrior form of Goddess Durga, and celebrate her strength and victory over evil forces.

Also read: Durga Puja 2023: Know date, rituals, history, significance

 

 

