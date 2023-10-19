Navratri 2023 Day 5: Significance of Maa Skanda Mata, colour, date, time, puja vidhi, mantra

Lifestyle
On the fifth day of Navratri, Maa Skanda mata is worshipped. Know all details here.
On the nine days of Navratri, nine different forms of the goddess Durga are worshipped. On the fifth day of Navratras, Maa Skandamata is worshipped. She is the symbol of grace and motherly love. Maa Skandamata is depicted with four arms and three eyes. She resides on a lion, with Lord Kartikeya in one hand and Lotus in the other hand.
According to the Drik Panchang, Navratri Day 5 is going to be celebrated on the Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Aswhina. This year, Maa Skanda Mata will be observed on October 18.
Navratri 2023 Day 5: Colour
It is believed to be lucky to wear yellow coloured clothes.
Navratri 2023 Day 5: Ritual
Navratri 2023 Day 5: Mantra
Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya Shubhada Tu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini.