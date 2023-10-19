Navratri 2023 Day 5: Significance of Maa Skanda Mata, colour, date, time, puja vidhi, mantra

On the fifth day of Navratri, Maa Skanda mata is worshipped. Know all details here.

On the nine days of Navratri, nine different forms of the goddess Durga are worshipped. On the fifth day of Navratras, Maa Skandamata is worshipped. She is the symbol of grace and motherly love. Maa Skandamata is depicted with four arms and three eyes. She resides on a lion, with Lord Kartikeya in one hand and Lotus in the other hand.

According to the Drik Panchang, Navratri Day 5 is going to be celebrated on the Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Aswhina. This year, Maa Skanda Mata will be observed on October 18.

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Colour

It is believed to be lucky to wear yellow coloured clothes.

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Ritual

Wake up early and take a holy bath.

Wear nice clothes before commencing the rituals.

Light a diya in front of Goddess Skanda Mata.

Offer garland, vermillion and other things items to the goddess.

Offer meetha paan, supari, elaichi, laung, homemade sweets and five types of fruits.

Recite Dirga Saptashati Path and chant Mantras mentioned in Durga Saptashati book.

People must perform puja and aarti.

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Mantra

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya Shubhada Tu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini.