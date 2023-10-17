Navratri 2023 Day 3: What is the significance of Maa Chandraghanta? Flower, colour, ritual, mantra, more

Lifestyle
Navratri day three will be observed on October 17 by worshipping Maa Chandraghanta. Know all the details on this form of goddess Durga.
The Hindu festival, Navratri began on October 15 and this festival will be celebrated for nine days. October 17 is the third day of the Navratri 3. In these nine days of Navratri, nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped. On the third day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped.
Maa Chandraghanta: Significance
Maa Chandraghanta is the representation of peace and love of goddess Durga. This diety signifies the married form of Maa Durga. It is believed that after her marriage to Lord Shiva, Maa Durga started adorning half moon on her forehead. This is why she is known as Chandraghanta. Maa Chandraghanta rides on a lion and she has a bright golden complexion.
Maa Chandraghanta: Flower
Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped with the Lotus flower to seek her blessings.
Maa Chandraghanta: Colour
Devotees wear red coloured clothes on the day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped as this colour represents passion, courage, and strength.
Maa Chandraghanta: Rituals
Maa Chandraghanta: Mantra
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.