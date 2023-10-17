Headlines

Navratri 2023 Day 3: What is the significance of Maa Chandraghanta? Flower, colour, ritual, mantra, more

Navratri 2023 Day 3: 3 Easy-to-make prasad recipes to offer Maa Chandraghanta

PM Modi to inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit today

Shahid Afridi’s sister fighting for her life in hospital, Pakistan legend travelling back

DNA TV Show: Accused of Nithari killings case acquitted; brief timeline of horrific incident

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Navratri 2023 Day 3: What is the significance of Maa Chandraghanta? Flower, colour, ritual, mantra, more

Navratri 2023 Day 3: 3 Easy-to-make prasad recipes to offer Maa Chandraghanta

PM Modi to inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit today

7 Benefits of using sunscreen daily

7 Side effects of tea (chai)

Indian bowlers with 200 ODI wickets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain for his 'boring prank', calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar: 'Agar aapko itna hi...'

Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations in memoir: ‘A sort of emotional blindness…’

Made in just Rs 6 crore, this Salman Khan film earned over Rs 100 crore, Aditya Chopra saved it from being a disaster

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Navratri 2023 Day 3: What is the significance of Maa Chandraghanta? Flower, colour, ritual, mantra, more

Navratri day three will be observed on October 17 by worshipping Maa Chandraghanta. Know all the details on this form of goddess Durga.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Hindu festival, Navratri began on October 15 and this festival will be celebrated for nine days. October 17 is the third day of the Navratri 3. In these nine days of Navratri, nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped. On the third day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. 

Maa Chandraghanta: Significance

Maa Chandraghanta is the representation of peace and love of goddess Durga. This diety signifies the married form of Maa Durga. It is believed that after her marriage to Lord Shiva, Maa Durga started adorning half moon on her forehead. This is why she is known as Chandraghanta.  Maa Chandraghanta rides on a lion and she has a bright golden complexion. 

Maa Chandraghanta: Flower

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped with the Lotus flower to seek her blessings. 

Maa Chandraghanta: Colour

Devotees wear red coloured clothes on the day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped as this colour represents passion, courage, and strength. 

Maa Chandraghanta: Rituals

  • Place a picture or idol of Goddess Chandraghanta in your puja area.
  • Apply Chandan and Kumkum to the Goddess's idol.
  • Offer fresh flowers to the deity as a symbol of purity and devotion.
  • Light a ghee or oil lamp to create a divine atmosphere.
  • Offer fruits, sweets, and milk as prasad (sacred food) to the Goddess.
  • Recite mantras and chants dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. One of the most common mantras is "Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah."
  • Perform the aarti of Goddess Chandraghanta and Maa Durga.
  • Meditate for a few moments.
  • After the puja, distribute the prasad to your family members.

Maa Chandraghanta: Mantra 

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, shubh muharat, mantras, significance

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, accuses her of tarnishing her image

AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

Delhi air to worsen as paddy harvesting season peaks, parali burning rages

This Bollywood actor was Aamir Khan's co-star, quit acting to form Rs 110 crore company; net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE