Navratri 2023 Day 3: What is the significance of Maa Chandraghanta? Flower, colour, ritual, mantra, more

Navratri day three will be observed on October 17 by worshipping Maa Chandraghanta. Know all the details on this form of goddess Durga.

The Hindu festival, Navratri began on October 15 and this festival will be celebrated for nine days. October 17 is the third day of the Navratri 3. In these nine days of Navratri, nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped. On the third day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped.

Maa Chandraghanta: Significance

Maa Chandraghanta is the representation of peace and love of goddess Durga. This diety signifies the married form of Maa Durga. It is believed that after her marriage to Lord Shiva, Maa Durga started adorning half moon on her forehead. This is why she is known as Chandraghanta. Maa Chandraghanta rides on a lion and she has a bright golden complexion.

Maa Chandraghanta: Flower

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped with the Lotus flower to seek her blessings.

Maa Chandraghanta: Colour

Devotees wear red coloured clothes on the day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped as this colour represents passion, courage, and strength.

Maa Chandraghanta: Rituals

Place a picture or idol of Goddess Chandraghanta in your puja area.

Apply Chandan and Kumkum to the Goddess's idol.

Offer fresh flowers to the deity as a symbol of purity and devotion.

Light a ghee or oil lamp to create a divine atmosphere.

Offer fruits, sweets, and milk as prasad (sacred food) to the Goddess.

Recite mantras and chants dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. One of the most common mantras is "Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah."

Perform the aarti of Goddess Chandraghanta and Maa Durga.

Meditate for a few moments.

After the puja, distribute the prasad to your family members.

Maa Chandraghanta: Mantra

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.