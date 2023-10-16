Headlines

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, shubh muharat, mantras, significance

According to beliefs, the sound of the moon bell on her forehead dispels all kinds of negative spirits away from her devotees.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

The country is currently immersed in the nine-day celebration of Navratri with tremendous enthusiasm, marking one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. This festival spans nine nights and is characterized by grand festivities and widespread joy throughout the nation.

Each of the nine days is associated with one of the nine incarnations of Maa Durga. The first day is dedicated to the worship of Maa Shailputri, followed by Maa Brahmacharini on the second day, and Maa Chandraghanta on the third day.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Significance

Goddess Chandraghanta represents the married form of Goddess Parvati. After her marriage to Lord Shiva, Goddess Mahagauri adorned her forehead with half of the Chandra (moon), which is why she is known as Goddess Chandraghanta. She is venerated on the third day of Navratri, and it is believed that the planet Shukra is under her divine influence.

This manifestation of Goddess Parvati is peaceful and works for the well-being of her devotees. Maa Chandraghanta is always depicted ready for battle with all her weapons. According to beliefs, the sound of the moon bell on her forehead dispels all kinds of negative spirits away from her devotees.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Date and Auspicious Timing

The third day of Navratri will be celebrated on October 17, 2023. 

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Color

The color associated with Day 3 of Navratri is Royal Blue. This vibrant shade symbolizes opulence and serenity. You can join in the Navratri festivities by adorning yourself in the regal elegance of royal blue.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Puja Vidhi

On the third day of Navratri, rise early during the Brahma Muhurat and prepare your sacred space. Recite the mantra 'Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah' as part of your worship. Following this, offer flowers, incense, scent, akshat (rice grains), vermilion, and sweets made from milk to Maa Chandraghanta. Subsequently, perform the Durga Saptashati, recite the Durga Chalisa, and conclude with an aarti.

Navratri 2022, Day 3: Mantra

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Also read: Navratri 2023: Why onion, garlic should be avoided during nine auspicious days

 

