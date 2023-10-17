Navratri 2023 Day 3: 3 Easy-to-make prasad recipes to offer Maa Chandraghanta

Here are three easy-to-make prasad recipes to offer Maa Chandraghanta.

Navratri, the nine-night festival dedicated to the divine feminine energy, is a time for devotion, fasting, and celebration. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, and on Day 3, we worship Maa Chandraghanta, the embodiment of beauty and grace. As you seek blessings from the goddess, offering her prasad is a beautiful way to express your devotion. Here are three easy-to-make prasad recipes to offer Maa Chandraghanta:

1. Sabudana Khichdi:

Sabudana Khichdi is a popular and simple dish that is perfect for Navratri fasting. Soak sabudana (tapioca pearls) in water until they swell up and become soft. Drain the excess water. In a pan, heat some ghee and add cumin seeds, green chilies, and roasted peanuts. Then, add the soaked sabudana, along with some rock salt and sendha namak. Stir in some fresh grated coconut and garnish with chopped coriander leaves. This dish is a delightful prasad option for those observing fasts during Navratri.

2. Kheer:

Kheer, a creamy and fragrant rice pudding, is a classic Indian dessert and a delightful offering to Maa Chandraghanta. To prepare, cook rice in milk until it becomes soft and the mixture thickens. Add sugar and simmer until the kheer reaches the desired consistency. Garnish with saffron strands, cardamom powder, and sliced almonds. The sweet aroma of kheer filling your home is sure to please the goddess.

3. Singhare ke Atte ka Halwa:

Singhare (water chestnut) flour is a staple during Navratri fasts. To make Singhare ke Atte ka Halwa, heat ghee in a pan and roast the singhare flour until it turns golden brown. Add sugar or jaggery to sweeten it, and pour in water or milk to create a smooth, thick consistency. You can enhance the flavor with cardamom powder, chopped nuts, and raisins. This warm and comforting halwa is a perfect prasad for Maa Chandraghanta.