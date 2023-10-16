Navratri 2023 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, colour, mantra, significance

Navratri is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

The nine-day festival of Navratri began yesterday. On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Navratri, in 2023, began on October 15 and will end on October 24, 2023. Navratri is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

On the second day of Navratri, which is today, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She was a devoted female student whose only desire was to marry Lord Shiva. She is the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati.

This form of Maa Durga is known as the unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvati. Maa Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mars.

Maa Brahmacharini is a symbol of love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. The Navratri 2022 Day 2 colour is red. As devotees begin to celebrate day 2 of the Navratri festival, they should offer jasmine flowers to the idol of Maa Brahmacharini as it is her favourite flower.

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Date and Muhurat

The second day of Navratri will be marked today - October 16, 2023. According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect from 3:08 am on September 27 to 2:28 am on September 28.

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Mantras

Om Dadhana Karapadmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah ॥

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Significance

Devotees who worship Maa Brahmacharini are blessed with peace and joy. Maa Brahmacharini governs the planet of Mars and provides her followers with wisdom and happiness.

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Puja Vidhi

To perform the puja of Maa Brahmacharini, devotees should wake up early and take a bath. They should then take all the puja samagri, including flowers, roli, chandan, among other things, and offer it Maa Brahmacharini.

After this, devotees can chant mantras to worship the Devi. The puja vidhi can be concluded with a special Aarti of Maa Durga.

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Bhog

On Day 2 of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is offered prasad of sugar.